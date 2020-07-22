STUARTS DRAFT — Searching for a much-needed win in the Rockingham County Baseball League, the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks were all tied up in the ninth inning with the Elkton Blue Sox in Tuesday night action at the Diamond Club.
The game will be resumed July 24 in Elkton before a regularly scheduled game that night between the two teams
The Diamondbacks had battled back from a 6-1 deficit to tie the score at 6-all when lightning near the ballpark caused the umpires to impose the mandatory 30 minute delay.
At the beginning of the game, the Diamondbacks had taken an early lead on walks by Waynesboro alum Terrell Thompson and UVa’s Tanner Morris along with base hits by Covington’s Kent Rooklin and Charlottesville’s Will Hass.
But Elkton tied the game in the top of the second on a pair of walks and an RBI-single by Carson Atkins.
The Blue Sox (5-10) broke the game open in the top of the fifth with three runs.
Lee Carneal doubled and was driven in by player-manager J.J. Loker with a single. Page County graduate Tristan Gordon followed with a no-doubt home run over the left field fence, his third of the season and second against the Diamondbacks.
Hass moved from third base to take over on the mound for the Draft in relief of starter Nate Burton.
Elkton tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth on a walk by Atkins, a base hit by Cory Quintinilla, a double steal and a throwing error.
But the Diamondbacks (2-12), who have shown a threatening hitting attack all season, rallied back, scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth.
With one out, Rockbridge product Cody Bartley smashed a solo home run, his eighth of the season to tie for the league lead.
Bobby Funk, Tyler Wilcher and Morris doubled and catcher Grant Williams reached on a walk to account for three more runs.
Later, Charlottesville’s Jack Pausic hit a game-tying home run, his sixth, in the bottom of the seventh.
Hass retired the Blue Sox in the seventh and eighth, but Will Decker led off the ninth with a hit and stole second, just before the lightning strikes.
The Diamondbacks’ home game Wednesday against Clover Hill was postponed.
