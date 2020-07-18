STUARTS DRAFT — Despite hitting four home runs, the hard-luck Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks fell 12-10 to the Grottoes Cardinals in the first game of a RCBL doubleheader Saturday at the Diamond Club.
Kent Rooklin, Tyler Wilcher, Jack Pausic and Cody Bartley all went deep, but the D-backs (2-10) couldn't hold off an offensive assault by Grottoes.
The Cardinals used three walks and a sacrifice fly by Gage Wood to tally a run in the top of the second.
Grottoes (7-7) then added two more runs to the board on three singles and a wild pitch.
Back-to-back dingers from Wilcher and Rooklin got things started for Stuarts Draft in the bottom of the third.
Grant Williams drove in Bob Funk with the tying run in the bottom of the fourth, but Grottoes retook the lead in the top of the fifth on a double by Jacob Dansey and Keegan Woolford's towering home run.
The D-backs appeared to take the upper hand in the bottom of the fifth.
With two outs, Pausic delivered his long ball with a man on and Bartley hit a solo shot to give the Draft the lead back.
The Draft scored twice more on a two-run single by Wilcher to go up 8-5.
But the Cardinals got all five of those runs back in the top of the sixth, featuring a home run by Isaiah Blanks, three walks, a double by Matt Curry and singles by Jacob Merica and Dansey.
Stuarts Draft scratched out a run in the bottom of the sixth when Will Hass and Bartley were both hit by pitches from Riverheads graduate Elijah Dunlap.
But the Cardinals added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh, again with bases on balls contributing to the damage.
In the bottom of the seventh, Funk singled and Williams drew a walk, but Dunlap retired the next three hitters to earn the save.
The Diamondbacks and Cardinals started game two of the twin bill about 8:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft continues its home stand on Tuesday against the Elkton Blue Sox.
