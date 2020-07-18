STUARTS DRAFT — Josh Jones plated two runs in the top of the ninth to snap a 10-10 tie and the Broadway Bruins survived the bottom half of the ninth to edge the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks 12-11 on Friday evening in Rockingham County Baseball League action at the Diamond Club.
Jones' hit in the ninth spoiled Draft's furious comeback in the bottom of the eighth inning when the home team scored six runs to tie the game at 10-10.
Jones and his James Madison University teammate Chase DeLauter each hit a pair of homers to power the Bruins to a 9-4 lead. DeLauter and Jones went back-to-back in the third inning when DeLauter belted a two-run shot and Jones followed with a solo round-tripper. Jones added another solo homer in the fifth inning and DeLauter led off the eighth innings with a towering blast to deep right field.
Draft came alive in the bottom of the eighth with six runs to tie the score. Nate Burton walked and Brandon Minter singled to put two runners on. Kent Rooklin followed with a run-scoring double, trimming the Broadway lead to 10-5. A grounder by Tanner Morris scored Minter to make it 10-6. Will Haas and Jack Pausic walked to load the bases before Cody Bartley unloaded a grand-slam homer to dead center, his second long ball of the game, to tie the score at 10-10.
After Jones put Broadway ahead in the top of the ninth, The Dbacks had an opportunity to steal the game in the bottom of the inning. Morris walked with one out and Pausic was hit by a pitch with two outs to put two runners on base. Bartley followed with a run-scoring single to make it a one-run game. Bruins reliever John Judy then struck out Bob Funk for the final out of the game to preserve the 12-11 win for the visitors.
Bartley had a huge game for the home team as his two homers were part of a 5-for-6 night at the plate that included six RBIs. Rooklin finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Morris had a solo homer in the first for the Dbacks.
Jones was 3-for-5 for the winners with a pair of homers and four runs batted innings. DeLauter's two homers accounted for three RBIs.
Broadway is now 8-4 on the season and tied for first place in the RCBL standings. The Dbacks drop to 2-8. Stuarts Draft is back in action Saturday when they host Grottoes for a twinbill at the Diamond Club. The first game is slated to begin at 5 p.m.
