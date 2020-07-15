STUARTS DRAFT — The Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks began a seven-game home stand with a narrow 9-8 loss to New Market in RCBL action Wednesday night.
After falling behind 8-4, the Diamondbacks rallied to tie the game with a run in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
But the Shockers scratched out a run in the top of the eighth when Nick Goode drew a walk, stole second and third and trotted home on a throwing error.
Fielding miscues plagued the Diamondbacks throughout the New Market third inning also as the Shockers scored five unearned runs off of starting pitcher Jacob Matheney.
Stuarts Draft (2-8) started strong in the bottom of the first on a solo home run by Will Hass, a Jack Pausic double and an RBI-single by Cody Bartley.
The Shockers (8-4) added another run in the fourth to go ahead 6-2.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Draft drew closer.
With one out, former Buffalo Gap star Tyler Wilcher belted a home run.
With two outs, Kent Rooklin doubled and later scored on a single by Pausic.
But the Shockers got those two runs back in the top of the sixth on a home run, three singles and a walk.
The Diamondbacks added a run in the sixth on a double by Bob Funk, a single by U.Va.'s Tanner Morris and a run-scoring ground out by Wilcher.
In the seventh, Stuarts Draft rallied.
Rooklin walked to lead off the inning. Hass singled. Pausic drove in Rooklin with a base knock and Bartley followed with another base hit.
After a fielder's choice, Morris singled in Pausic, tying the score.
New Market center fielder Henry Delavergne was tossed out of the game for arguing balls and strikes.
Jaily Paredes pitched two shutout innings in relief for the Diamondbacks , but so did the Shockers' C.J. Morton.
The Diamondbacks continue at home this weekend at the Diamond Club hosting Broadway on Friday and Grottoes on Saturday in a doubleheader with the first game starting at 5 p.m.
