STUARTS DRAFT — Regular-season champion Broadway eliminated Stuarts Draft from the Rockingham County Baseball League playoffs Tuesday night, defeating the Diamondbacks 14-0 at the Diamond Club.
The Bruins (18-5) broke open a close game, scoring 12 runs in the top of the seventh, sending 16 batters to the plate in the inning.
Meanwhile pitchers Liam McDonnell and John Judy silenced the Draft bats, combining for the seven-inning shutout.
The Diamondbacks (4-18) put runners on base in every inning except the bottom of the seventh, but failed to get the key hit to bring in any runs.
In the top of the third, the Bruins would get what proved to be the only runs they needed, scoring twice on three walks, a sacrifice fly by Josh Jones and a steal of home by Travis Reifsnider.
Walks proved to be disastrous for the Diamondbacks in the seventh as the Bruins drew six walks in their big inning.
League MVP Chase Delauter walked all five times in the game, four coming intentionally.
Jones finished with six runs batted in with his sacrifice fly, a base hit and a grand slam in the top of the seventh. Matt Meiser also clubbed a two-run homer in that inning.
The Bruins only had eight total hits for the game, but drew a total of 16 bases on balls.
McDonnell struck out seven Stuarts Draft batters in five innings of work to pick up the victory, while Judy fanned four more in two innings of relief.
The All-2020 RCBL team was announced and two of the Diamondbacks made the team.
Shortstop and second baseman Tanner Morris (U.Va.) was named to the squad after finishing second in the league in hitting with a .462 average and defensively making some stellar plays.
Left fielder and designated hitter Cody Bartley also was selected after finishing third in the league in average with a .438 mark and finishing second in both home runs (10) and RBI (30) for the season.
Tuesday's game marked the first time all season that the D-backs were shut out.
Before the game, Diamond Club President Bill Heishman was honored after announcing his retirement from the club after participating with the Diamondbacks for 11 seasons. Heishman was instrumental in gaining many of the sponsorships in the community which allowed the ballclub to play in Stuarts Draft.
Broadway advances to the league semifinals to play the winner of the Clover Hill vs. Bridgewater series.
