Generals reflect on their season as VBL South champions

The dog days of summer came to an end for the Waynesboro Generals in Strasburg on July 31.
Unfortunately, it ended just shy of a Valley Baseball League Championship after a hard-fought season, as the Gens fell 4-0 to the Express.
Despite falling short to the Northern Champions and now-VBL Champions in two games, Waynesboro Generals Head Coach Zac Cole still saw the season as a massive success.
“I couldn’t be more proud of that group of guys,” Cole said.
For a season that began with a slow 2-6 start, some players leaving the team, and an uphill fight in the postseason against local rivals, Generals Infielder Alejandro Figueredo said the season really began to turn around in the second half.
To him, the upswing in team chemistry is what ultimately led to the championship.
“After the All-Star Game, the team played really well,” Figueredo said. “That’s what we carried to the Playoffs. We had our ups and downs, but at the same time, we held each other accountable. That’s when we started winning ballgames more consistently and played at the level we were supposed to play.”
Just like Figueredo, Generals Utility Player Will Prater said he really began to notice the team’s turnaround after the halfway point of the season.
“We knew who was staying and who was going to be leaving, for the most part,” Prater said. “That core right there … we were having fun. We were playing better.”
While some players came and went, Cole stood by his team all season.
For Generals Starting Pitcher Bradley Wilson, Cole did more than just coach his players on their game.
He helped them become more mentally ready, as well as physically.
“People may not realize it, but it’s a lot harder to go into a game when you’re not mentally prepared,” Wilson said. “Zac definitely taught us a lot about the mental side of it. Even just talking on an off day when we’re all at the field … not even about baseball, just life in general. He definitely taught us a lot.”
For Figueredo, his goal at the beginning of the season was to improve his play in the infield.
“My coach wanted me to get better defensively playing first and third,” Figueredo said. “I think I accomplished that this summer.”
He also noted that being around guys who play in bigger D-I schools and watching how they approach the ball defensively in batting practice were just some of the ways he learned to improve his game, mentally calm down and enjoy the season.
Like Wilson, “Figgy” also gave credit to the coaching staff for the improvements in his game.
“Our coaches in Waynesboro were unbelievable,” Figueredo said. “All of them together made the experience so much better. They were always down to help [us] out.”
To Prater, Cole also emphasized the importance of keeping up the fight during the end of the season.
Rather than allowing players to get too comfortable and finish the season on a whimper, 100% during games in July wasn’t enough. Prater acknowledged that it was this attitude that carried the Generals to the VBL Championship.
“I think that’s what took us through the playoffs against Charlottesville and Staunton – we wanted it more,” Prater said. “Not only did we beat them, but we wanted it more.”
While all three men acknowledged Cole and his staff for their season’s success, the Generals were also quick to note that the fans proved to be a big force behind their late success, as well.
Figueredo noted that they especially came out strong in the postseason.
“I really appreciate every fan just showing up to the games every day,” Figueredo said. “People were really happy we won the South. We beat Charlottesville and Staunton – two of the biggest rivals in Waynesboro. We fell a little short, but I’m really grateful. Win or lose, they were proud of us.”
While fans made their presence known during the postseason, Cole said the dedication from the fans helped carry the team throughout the entire campaign.
Cole particularly remembered the local YMCA having a kids camp one morning when several Generals players went in to work out in the weight room. The players were greeted to cheers from the kids during their workout session and encouragement for games ahead.
To the coach, this was the kind of response that his team had from the community all season.
He continued by saying that, in particular, Figueredo became the fan favorite for Generals Nation. Lines of kids would be waiting for his autograph at the end of games, and fans even played his walkout song on the road in Strasburg during the finals.
Some fans even began to know the players and coaches personally and travelled on the road with them during the course of the season.
“Waynesboro is a great town,” Figueredo said. “That was my first summer experience outside of Florida and it was one that I’m always going to remember. The crowds were amazing [and] people there were absolutely outstanding.”
For Prater, baseball in Waynesboro definitely proved to be a different experience than college games this past season.
“It was awesome,” Prater said. “It was a really good time because at school, we could only have 100 fans. I think in our conference tournament, we could have, like, 250. For most of the year, we didn’t see many fans.”
Like Figueredo, Prater enjoyed playing baseball at Kate Collins.
“It was fun to go to the ballpark and just know every night that people were coming out there, watching you, and rooting for you,” Prater said. “Just playing for the city … it was fun. I’m glad I had the opportunity to do it.”
The 2021 season is over, the players have all left town, and all Generals fans can do is get prepared for the 2022 campaign.
For Cole, despite the turnout of the championship, this was a successful season.
Through it all, the Generals never gave up.
“I think the perseverance that it took to turn things around at the end, make the playoffs, and even go on that run to the finals – to me it was a growth moment,” Cole said. “We had some moments where we could’ve packed it in and called it a summer. We never did that.”
Baseball has a way of tying into a lot of life’s lessons.
This season, Cole saw one in particular coming to life every game from his Waynesboro Generals.
“If you continue to persevere, continue to get better, continue to work, you can ultimately make good things happen,” Cole said. “We didn’t win the league but I think making it to the finals, winning the South, knocking out Charlottesville … these are all things that the town, the players, and myself are proud of even though we didn’t win the whole thing.”