Generals reflect on their season as VBL South champions

While fans made their presence known during the postseason, Cole said the dedication from the fans helped carry the team throughout the entire campaign.

Cole particularly remembered the local YMCA having a kids camp one morning when several Generals players went in to work out in the weight room. The players were greeted to cheers from the kids during their workout session and encouragement for games ahead.

To the coach, this was the kind of response that his team had from the community all season.

He continued by saying that, in particular, Figueredo became the fan favorite for Generals Nation. Lines of kids would be waiting for his autograph at the end of games, and fans even played his walkout song on the road in Strasburg during the finals.

Some fans even began to know the players and coaches personally and travelled on the road with them during the course of the season.

“Waynesboro is a great town,” Figueredo said. “That was my first summer experience outside of Florida and it was one that I’m always going to remember. The crowds were amazing [and] people there were absolutely outstanding.”

For Prater, baseball in Waynesboro definitely proved to be a different experience than college games this past season.