Generals' season ends with loss to Express in Valley Baseball League Championship

Five Strasburg pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout Saturday night to lead the Express to the Valley Baseball League Championship with a 4-0 victory over the Waynesboro Generals.

Strasburg won the series in two straight games.

Strasburg head coach George Laase led the Express to the title after chasing the VBL ring for 15 seasons.

“One year as a player, 14 years as a coach, six of those as a head coach. I’ve been chasing this a long time,” said Laase who is also the head baseball coach at Staunton High School.

“As much as this team was recognized all season for its hitting, I thought our pitchers had been consistent all year,” he said. “(Dalton) Skinner wanted the ball tonight and was phenomenal on the mound. Our relief pitchers (Matt) Kleinfelter, (Robert) Kelley, (Matt) Poston and (Ryan) Ammons all stepped up and did their job to finish it. We had a great group of guys recruited for the summer and they finished off a great season tonight.”

Strasburg jumped out to a quick lead when Brayton Brown led off the game with a triple and Tripp McKinley followed with a single to put the Express up 1-0.