Generals veteran pitcher Zach Kirby enjoying second year in Waynesboro

Player-wise, the Waynesboro Generals are not the same team as they were in 2019.
Many summer league teams can say the same thing, but the team fans fell in love with two years ago is now just a part of Valley Baseball League history.
Well, almost.
Three players from the 2019 ball club returned this summer for another year with the Generals under the direction of Head Coach Zac Cole — East Tennessee State University’s Joseph Acosta, Gannon University’s Deven Judy and ETSU’s Zach Kirby, a man who’s become a fan favorite to the Generals faithful.
In his first season with the Generals, pitching and assistant coach Clint Marsh quickly took notice of the two-year veteran.
“First time I met him, first thing I thought of was ‘ultimate competitor,’” Marsh said. “His first outing at Staunton, I thought he threw really well. Every time he goes out there, he throws with everything he has. He leaves no doubt that he’s giving you everything he’s got.”
The Opening Day matchup versus the Staunton Braves was just the first of four games Kirby has played this season — a season that has so far seen Kirby produce a 5.17 ERA through 15.2 innings pitched with 18 strikeouts, six walks and 21 hits allowed through Wednesday.
There have been bright moments this year, but some have left him flustered.
“My last two outings, I would say, were probably my shakiest control-wise,” Kirby said. “The start against Harrisonburg, I drilled a dude the first pitch of the game.”
Kirby is referring to the June 17 matchup versus the Harrisonburg Turks when he unintentionally hit Harrisonburg shortstop Carlos Marte in the head during the bottom of the first inning. While Kirby and Marte shook hands and no foul play occurred after, it shook up Kirby for the rest of his night on the mound.
“I got a little rattled that game,” said Kirby, noting he threw more walks than usual.
Despite everything, he has not lost his determination to finish solid.
According to he and his coaches, Kirby is zoned in on his craft, often fine-tuning his pitches and mechanics for future outings with the team. Although he’s recently accounted for more strikeouts than he says he’s used to, he still is focused on cutting down his walks.
“I think the biggest [thing] for me is just be more efficient,” Kirby said. “I like to have my pitch count match the inning number. So, fifth inning, I want it somewhere in the fifties, honestly.”
He’s also working on new pitches to bring with him on the mound.
This season, Kirby has been working on enhancing his slider, along with his cutter, to add to his diverse pitching repertoire that additionally consists of a four-seam fastball, a curveball and a changeup.
All of this isn’t lost on his teammates or Marsh, one of his biggest fans come first pitch on game day.
“He goes out there and gives you everything he has as a starter,” Marsh said. “He always wants the ball and then he’s always trying to help others when he’s in the pen. He’s a seasoned veteran and he goes about his work and helping others the right way.”
Marsh said other starting pitchers on the Waynesboro roster pay attention to Kirby’s game and “sort of follow the mold” when on the mound.
“He’s definitely a leader in terms of our pitching staff,” Marsh said. “Even the ETSU guys, the other guys we have from East Tennessee State, you can see they sort of follow in his footsteps. They count on him as a leader.”
Despite his veteran status with the club, everyone is a leader on this team, though, according to Kirby.
“All of us don’t know everything, but all of us know something,” Kirby said. “We all get on each other, make sure we’re all accountable, we’re all doing the right things for each other … we’re all pretty good leaders.”
Even during the team’s 2-6 start, that leadership didn’t break.
Kirby addressed the team’s slow start to the season, acknowledging that many on the roster were still trying to find and build up their chemistry between teammates – a common theme with many clubs in summer baseball, at first. However, Waynesboro’s chemistry has improved drastically since the beginning of June, and the Generals have played better as a result.
“I think now, everyone’s building relationships and we’re having more fun with it, just being ourselves out there,” said Kirby, noting that the team has played better as a result.
As far as fun goes, everyone’s seemingly having it at games.
For Kirby, having fun on the job is crucial when playing baseball, as the team plays better and the fans get rowdier.
A recent matchup versus the Covington Lumberjacks on June 23 is just one of the prime moments that stand out to Gens’ ace, where in the tenth inning of the game, a walk-off single into center field by Generals outfielder Max Keller scored home infielder Jackson Ross to win the game 11-10 for Waynesboro.
Jokes and jeers were exchanged between the two teams throughout the contest, dogpiles ensued following the walk-off score, fans were going crazy, and Kirby loved every second of it.
So did the kids, who are some of Kirby’s favorite fans at the ballpark.
“Kids are so special because they’re the next generation of baseball players,” Kirby said. “You want to have them leave [with] that good feeling after leaving the ballpark saying, ‘Man, those baseball players are really cool.’”
Kirby’s brought back to his childhood when he’s approached by kids for an autograph or just to talk during and after contests. Both he and his coaches admitted that he’s often the first General to sign autographs for them and on the road, he may even sneak a foul ball off to one or two, as well.
“I love seeing all the kids out here, like, playing wiffle ball,” Kirby said. “That was me. I was playing wiffle ball, playing pickle … it was the time of my life. It’s the time of your life when being a kid.”
Kirby, himself, isn’t a kid anymore though in the eyes of his head coach.
Zac Cole first met Kirby in 2019 and has seen him grow as more than just a baseball player.
He’s growing into a great man.
“I think he’s gotten better as a pitcher, there’s no doubt, but I think he’s definitely grown more off the field,” Cole said. “You had a guy in 2019 when he first got here that was a little quiet, a little bit more reserved. Now … he’s come into his own as far as being able to lead other people that you want to see a guy do as they get older in their college experience.”
The Waynesboro community, in Cole’s eyes, also sees the same thing. Not only is it good for their fans, but also for their players who may be returning in later years, as well.
“He’s a guy that, I think, embraces the community and embraces the experience here,” Cole said. “When other guys see him being bought in right away, then it’s easier for them to jump in and be like, ‘Alright, yeah, this is awesome, let’s go.’”
Kirby is still building his craft.
He’s building himself into a better athlete, a better teammate, and a better person.
But here in Waynesboro since 2019, he’s built himself a small family away from home in California and at ETSU that he’s wholly embraced and loves.
“I communicated with all the fans two years ago because I basically volunteered to do 50/50 the whole game,” Kirby said. “I’ll see somebody I did 50/50 with out at the Y or some place to eat. They’ll recognize me, I’ll say, ‘How are you doing?’ [and] catch up with them a little bit … I love it. I’ll talk to them everywhere we go.”
The fans, in turn, are right there with him everywhere he goes.
Since the 2-6 start, the Generals have gone 10-4 to bring their overall record to 12-10. They currently hold second place in the VBL’s South Division.
Their next matchup will be home at Kate Collins Middle School on Thursday, July 1 versus the Charlottesville Tom Sox at 7 p.m.
The Valley Baseball League All-Star Game is also soon approaching and will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg on Sunday, July 11, with early festivities beginning at 3:30 p.m.