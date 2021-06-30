Generals veteran pitcher Zach Kirby enjoying second year in Waynesboro

All of this isn’t lost on his teammates or Marsh, one of his biggest fans come first pitch on game day.

“He goes out there and gives you everything he has as a starter,” Marsh said. “He always wants the ball and then he’s always trying to help others when he’s in the pen. He’s a seasoned veteran and he goes about his work and helping others the right way.”

Marsh said other starting pitchers on the Waynesboro roster pay attention to Kirby’s game and “sort of follow the mold” when on the mound.

“He’s definitely a leader in terms of our pitching staff,” Marsh said. “Even the ETSU guys, the other guys we have from East Tennessee State, you can see they sort of follow in his footsteps. They count on him as a leader.”

Despite his veteran status with the club, everyone is a leader on this team, though, according to Kirby.

“All of us don’t know everything, but all of us know something,” Kirby said. “We all get on each other, make sure we’re all accountable, we’re all doing the right things for each other … we’re all pretty good leaders.”

Even during the team’s 2-6 start, that leadership didn’t break.