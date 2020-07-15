MONTEZUMA — The Bridgewater Reds defeated Grottoes 6-3 on Tuesday night at Montezuma's Ruritan Field to pull even with the Cardinals in the Rockingham County Baseball League standings.
The Reds (6-6) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull ahead after Grottoes had taken the lead in the sixth.
The Cardinals (6-6) scored their only three runs of the game in the sixth inning.
The Reds scored an unearned run in the bottom of the first on a base hit by Mason Mitchell, an error and an RBI-double by Tanner Moyers.
The Cardinals finally took the lead when Keegan Woolford reached on an error, Jacob Zoller singled, Jacob Merica walked.
Austin Nicely doubled home two runs and Isaiah Blanks followed with a run-scoring base hit.
Bridgewater regained the lead in the seventh.
Tyler Mahone led off with a base hit.
Jacob Grabeel followed with a double and both runners scored on another double by Jonathan Sexton.
Grey Sherfey and Brett Tharp both drew walks to load the bases.
Nick Griffin knocked in one run with a single and winning pitcher Derek Shifflett drove in the final run with a base hit.
The Reds added an insurance run in the eighth on an RBI-single by Sexton.
Nicely pitched the first four innings for Grottoes, striking out seven, while Shifflett went the distance on the mound for the Reds, fanning 11 Cardinals.
Eric Watkins took the loss for Grottoes.
In other action, Broadway took over first place in the league with a win over Elkton, while Montezuma upset New Market. The Stuarts Draft game at Clover Hill was postponed.
On Wednesday, Stuarts Draft will host New Market and Grottoes is hosting Clover Hill. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.
