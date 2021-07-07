Valley Baseball League returns for summer after year off from pandemic

On April 2, 2020, Valley Baseball League Commissioner Bruce Alger officially broke the news that many had feared was coming.

“Due to concerns over the current pandemic, the Valley League will not take place in 2020,” Alger wrote, “… the league has decided that the risk is just too great.”

After a unanimous vote, the 2020 Valley Baseball League was cancelled, leaving fans and community residents without one of their summer staples. They weren’t the only ones disheartened by the news.

Mike Paduano, president of the board and general manager of the Charlottesville Tom Sox, was among those throughout the VBL who felt the impact of the league’s absence.

“I wasn’t surprised, but I was disappointed,” Paduano said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time and it’s something I look forward to. I was disappointed that the season was cancelled, but I definitely understood why.”

Safety became top priority last year for the VBL, just as it was in most places throughout the commonwealth and the country. Due to the risks to personnel safety and host family safety, as well as the financial struggles created by the pandemic, Waynesboro Generals Head Coach Zac Cole couldn’t wholly disagree with the choice to cancel the VBL season last year.