Valley Baseball League Standings
Valley Baseball League Standings

South Division

 

 W 

 L 

 Pct. 

 GB  

 Harrisonburg  2 0  1.000 —
 Charlottesville    3 1 .750 —
 Staunton  3 1  .750 —
 Covington  0 2 .000 2
 Waynesboro  0 3 .000 2½

North Division

 

 W 

 L 

 Pct. 

 GB 

 Strasburg 2 1 .667 —
 Woodstock 2 1 .667 —
 New Market  2 2 .500½ 
 Purcellville 1 1 .500 ½
 Winchester 1 1 .500 ½
 Front Royal 0 3 .000 2

Saturday's Games

Staunton 8, Waynesboro 7

New Market 7, Front Royal 1

Winchester 4, Purcellville 3

Woodstock 5, Strasburg 2

Charlottesville 9, Covington 5

Sunday's Games

Strasburg 11, Waynesboro 4, first game

Strasburg 5, Waynesboro 2, second game

Staunton 8, Front Royal 6, first game

Staunton 11, Front Royal 8, second game

Woodstock 4, Charlottesville 3, first game

Charlottesville 4, Woodstock 1, second game

Harrisonburg 2, New Market 0, first game

Harrisonburg 2, New Market 1, second game

Purcellville at Covington, first game, ppd. rain

Purcellville at Covington, second game, ppd. rain

Monday's Games

Purcellville 7, Covington 2

Charlottesville 5, Staunton 1

Covington at Harrisonburg, ppd. rain

New Market 5, Winchester 3

Tuesday's Games

Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, late

Purcellville at Winchester, late

Front Royal at Strasburg, late

Woodstock at New Market, late

Wednesday's Games

Staunton at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Covington, 7 p.m.

New Market at Front Royal, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Purcellville, 7 p.m.

Woodstock at Winchester, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Staunton at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.

New Market at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

