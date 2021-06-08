Valley Baseball League Standings

South Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
|Harrisonburg
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Charlottesville
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Staunton
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Covington
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Waynesboro
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
North Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
|Strasburg
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Woodstock
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|New Market
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Purcellville
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Winchester
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Front Royal
|0
|3
|.000
|2
Saturday's Games
Staunton 8, Waynesboro 7
New Market 7, Front Royal 1
Winchester 4, Purcellville 3
Woodstock 5, Strasburg 2
Charlottesville 9, Covington 5
Sunday's Games
Strasburg 11, Waynesboro 4, first game
Strasburg 5, Waynesboro 2, second game
Staunton 8, Front Royal 6, first game
Staunton 11, Front Royal 8, second game
Woodstock 4, Charlottesville 3, first game
Charlottesville 4, Woodstock 1, second game
Harrisonburg 2, New Market 0, first game
Harrisonburg 2, New Market 1, second game
Purcellville at Covington, first game, ppd. rain
Purcellville at Covington, second game, ppd. rain
Monday's Games
Purcellville 7, Covington 2
Charlottesville 5, Staunton 1
Covington at Harrisonburg, ppd. rain
New Market 5, Winchester 3
Tuesday's Games
Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, late
Purcellville at Winchester, late
Front Royal at Strasburg, late
Woodstock at New Market, late
Wednesday's Games
Staunton at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Covington, 7 p.m.
New Market at Front Royal, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Purcellville, 7 p.m.
Woodstock at Winchester, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Staunton at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
New Market at Strasburg, 7 p.m.