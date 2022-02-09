Waynesboro native Kenny Brooks selected to James Madison University Athletics Hall of Fame

Kenny Brooks is heading to the James Madison University Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Waynesboro native will be part of the Dukes’ 2022 Hall of Fame Class, the school announced on Thursday. It will be the 34th class to be inducted.

In addition to Brooks, this year’s class includes standout swimmer (1997-2001) and coach (2004-2013) Samantha Smith Barany; women’s basketball player Dawn Evans (2007-2011); football quarterback Rodney Landers (2005-2008), long-time women’s soccer head coach Dave Lombardo (1990-2017), baseball catcher Jake Lowery (2009-2011), track runner Anthony Wallace (2000-2003) and golfer Jay Woodson (2000-2004).

Brooks, who was the head women’s basketball coach at JMU from 2002-2016, is the school’s all-time winningest head coach. He went 337-122 (.734 winning percentage) in his 14 seasons in Harrisonburg, breaking Shelia Moorman’s previous record in 2015.

Brooks became interim head coach at JMU in 2002, finishing the season with a 16-10 record. His teams did not fare well early on in his tenure with the Dukes, going 13-18 during the 2003-04 season and 18-11 during the 2004-05 campaign. But after those initial struggles, Brooks and the Dukes began a run of unprecedented success, reeling off 11 consecutive season of 24 or more victories.

JMU won five CAA championships (2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016) under Brooks and made five NCAA Tournament appearances. Under Brooks, the Dukes reached the postseason every season from 2006 through 2016, including the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and runner-up finish in the WNIT in 2012.

Brooks was named CAA Coach of the Year four times (2007, 2014, 2015, 2016) and ranks second all-time in both CAA Tournament coaching victories (27) and victories in CAA games (220).

Six athletes earned CAA Player of the Year honors under Brooks’ guidance: Meredith Alexis (2007), Tamera Young (2008), Dawn Evans (2011), Kirby Burkholder (2014), Precious Hall (2015) and Jazmon Gwathmey (2016).

Young and Lauren Okafor became the first WNBA Draft picks in program history, with Evans and Burkholder also earning invitations.

Before his coaching career, Brooks was a four-year letterwinner for the JMU men’s basketball team under Hall of Fame coach Lefty Driesell. He ranks fourth in career 3-point percentage at 41% (82-200). The two-year team captain played in 107 games with 606 points, 216 assists and 128 rebounds.

Brooks is currently the women’s basketball coach at Virginia Tech, where he has a 118-65 record in six seasons to stand at 455-186 overall in his coaching career.

The JMU Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 9 in the JMU Festival and Conference Center. Ticket sales for the event will be announced during the spring.

