Beacon Hill football tops ACTS Eagles 22-6

STAUNTON — Beacon Hill scored on its first two possessions of the second half Sunday afternoon to break open a close game and defeat the ACTS Eagles 22-6 in high school football action played at the Staunton Moose Lodge field.
"Give them credit, they have a good ball club," said ACTS coach Bill Shirley. "We just weren't able to defend the edge and that hurt us. They had a good plan and they executed better than we did."
The visitors used two big plays midway through the first quarter to get on the scoreboard first.
A 32-yard pass play from Travis Coleman to Keyonte Goodman gave Beacon Hill a first down at the ACTS 32. On the next play, Coleman kept the ball and turned the right corner on a 32-yard scoring run, giving the visitors a 6-0 lead. Arthur Sutton ran for the conversion to make the score 8-0.
The Eagles responded in the second quarter after forcing a turnover when Jack Cullum picked off a pass and returned the ball to the Beacon Hill 40.
The Eagles chewed up yardage on the ground with Vlad Perdew and Tommy Hottinger sharing the rushing load. Hottinger scored on an 8-yard run to cap the scoring drive and put ACTS on the scoreboard. The conversion pass failed, leaving Beacon Hill ahead 8-6 early in the second quarter.
The home team had a chance to grab the lead when Perdew intercepted a Beacon Hill pass on the next possession to give the Eagles the ball on the visitor's 23-yard line.
A 5-yard run by Hottinger and a 6-yard gain by Perdew gave the Eagles a first down at the 12. The Beacon Hill defense stiffened and stopped the Eagles on the next four plays to protect its 8-6 lead.
The visitors returned the second half kickoff to the ACTS 33 and five plays later Coleman scored on an 11-yard run to pad the lead. Coleman hit Goodman for the two-point conversion pushing the Beacon Hill lead to 16-6.
Beacon Hill took advantage of a bad snap by the Eagles in punt formation on the ensuing series to take possession at the ACTS 34. Tony Edwards hit Sincere Williams with a 29-yard scoring strike giving the visitors a 22-6 lead.
"I've got a great group of kids," said Shirley. "We're going to get better because these guys are willing to do the work it takes in order to get better."
The Eagles are off next week before returning to action on Sept. 12 when they host South Wake at the Moose Lodge field.
