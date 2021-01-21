Big second half propels Riverheads boys basketball team past Waynesboro

GREENVILLE — The Riverheads Gladiators outscored visiting Waynesboro 43-22 in the second half to pull away with a convincing 69-50 win Thursday night in boys basketball.
Trailing by a basket at halftime by a basket (28-26), the Gladiators came out hot in the third period and raced to the nondistrict win over the Little Giants.
"We told them at the half that they couldn't just go through the motions," said Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey. "We were stagnant with no rhythm. In the second half we played harder, smarter and together."
The Gladiators (4-2 overall) took a 17-11 lead after the first period only to see Waynesboro seize the momentum in the second.
After the LIttle Giants' Charles Haynes nailed a three-pointer, Samir Moore pulled down a rebound and assisted Ethan Sites on a basket to complete an 8-0 Waynesboro run to start the second quarter.
Back-to-back triples from Haynes put the visitors in front 28-23 befoe Adam Painter answered for Riverheads before the half with another three-pointer.
The two teams battled on even terms in the early stages of the third quarter and a nice scoop shot by Moore tied the game at 36-all midway through the period.
The Red Pride grabbed the lead on another three-pointer, this time coming from junior Tye Morris. But Haynes connected again from long range to tie the game again at 39.
Riverheads then took over the game from there, finishing the quarter on a 7-1 run.
So, for the final 10 minutes of the game, it was all Riverheads as the Gladiators outscored Waynesboro 30-11 after the tie at 39.
"We had better movement, we played harder, we got good shots that weren't forced and we went with the game and good things happen when you do that," Coffey summed up.
The Little Giants left 11 points at the free throw line, hitting just five of 16 charity tosses.
Ryan Farris led Riverheads with 21 points, followed by Adam Painter with 20 and D'ante Gray with a dozen.
Haynes and Vinny Sipe each scored 15 points to lead the Little Giants.
Riverheads' seniors Gray, Painter and Steven Sorrells were honored before the game on Senior Night.
The Gladiators host Wilson on Friday night in Shenandoah District play.
Waynesboro travels to Lexington on Friday to face Rockbridge County in Valley District action.
RIVERHEADS 69, WAYNESBORO 50
WAYNESBORO (50) — Sipe 7 0-3 15, Haynes 5 1-3 15, Sites 2 0-0 4, Gardner 1 0-2 2, Moore 3 2-4 8, Clark 1 1-2 3, Barber 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 5-16 50.