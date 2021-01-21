Big second half propels Riverheads boys basketballl team past Waynesboro

GREENVILLE — The Riverheads Gladiators outscored visiting Waynesboro 43-22 in the second half to pull away with a convincing 69-50 win Thursday night in boys basketball.

Trailing by a basket at halftime by a basket (28-26), the Gladiators came out hot in the third period and raced to the nondistrict win over the Little Giants.

"We told them at the half that they couldn't just go through the motions," said Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey. "We were stagnant with no rhythm. In the second half we played harder, smarter and together."

The Gladiators (4-2 overall) took a 17-11 lead after the first period only to see Waynesboro seize the momentum in the second.

After the LIttle Giants' Charles Haynes nailed a three-pointer, Samir Moore pulled down a rebound and assisted Ethan Sites on a basket to complete an 8-0 Waynesboro run to start the second quarter.

Back-to-back triples from Haynes put the visitors in front 28-23 befoe Adam Painter answered for Riverheads before the half with another three-pointer.

The two teams battled on even terms in the early stages of the third quarter and a nice scoop shot by Moore tied the game at 36-all midway through the period.