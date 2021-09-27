Blue Ridge Christian volleyball sweeps Ridgeview Christian

STUARTS DRAFT — Blue Ridge Christian dealt the short-handed Ridgeview Christian Crusaders a 25-19, 25-9, 25-23 sweep Monday in a VACA Central District volleyball match.
The Crusaders, who were playing only their third match of the season, had just six players available and two starters were sidelined.
Graycee McClure paced the Crusaders with seven points.
Ridgeview Christian hosts rival Grace Christian on Friday.
Blue Ridge Christian also swept the jayvee match 25-19, 25-6 and the middle school match 25-13, 25-12. Karli Jordan had four points for the Ridgeview middle schoolers.
News Virginian Staff Reports
