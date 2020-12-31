Bonner: Early season basketball results not surprising

STAUNTON — The pandemic has wreaked havoc on society since March and now COVID has taken aim at the college basketball season.
Hundreds of Division I men’s hoops games have been either postponed or cancelled in the past month. And the games that have been played have featured plenty of unusual results.
Kentucky has started the season 1-6, the program’s worst start since 1911.
The Richmond Spiders handed Kentucky one of those losses, downing the Wildcats by double digits at Rupp Arena.
Going into the season, Duke had lost only two non-conference games at home since 2000. The Blue Devils have lost two more this season. It’s the first time in 37 years that Duke has lost two non-conference home games in the same season.
Northwestern has started the Big 10 schedule with three straight wins for the first time in more than 50 years.
Virginia lost to San Francisco on a neutral court and then needed overtime to defeat Kent State at John Paul Jones Arena.
Michigan State is off to a 0-3 start in Big 10 play, it’s worst start in conference play in 20 seasons. The latest loss was a 25-point drubbing at the hands of Minnesota.
Back to Virginia, the Wahoos gave up 98 points in a loss to No. 1 Gonzaga, the second-most points allowed by Virginia in the Tony Bennett era.
The biggest shocker? Division II Fort Hays State travelled to the Little Apple in Manhattan, Kan., and drilled Kansas State, 81-68.
Area resident Dan Bonner, analyst for the ACC Network, isn’t totally surprised by the early-season results.
“The pandemic has kept the teams from early-season team-building opportunities that are vital to building team chemistry,” said Bonner. “You take a team like Kentucky that overhauls almost the entire roster each year, I don’t think it’s shocking that they’re struggling early on. I think teams that are a little older and have played together have an advantage. Richmond is one of those teams — an experienced team and they’re really good. Casual fans see Richmond beating Kentucky and think it’s a big upset. Not this year.”
The virus forced teams and conferences to limit activity in the early season, thus cutting down the opportunities for teams to work out the early-season kinks.
“The preseason this year was very different. Early on, practices featured a lot of drill work. Teams couldn’t practice 5-on-5. Then, teams were not allowed to have exhibitions or scrimmages so right there everyone lost two team-building opportunities. The non-conference schedules were cut by four games, so early in the season that’s a total of six team-building opportunities lost,” Bonner said.
Duke losing at home, along with many other home-court surprises also is easily explained.
“Home-court advantage doesn’t exist this season,” said Bonner. “Teams go to Duke and there’s nobody at the game. There’s no noise. It’s like playing at any other court. You play at North Carolina and there’s usually 19,000 fans at the game and its gets pretty loud. You get close to 15,000 fans at JPJ for Virginia games and it gets pretty loud. That’s not going to happen this year.”
While teams have lost games and been forced to pause activities, Bonner expects the season to move forward.
“You look at what the pro sports have done and they’ve been able to play their seasons. The NBA was in a bubble, baseball was able to play a shortened season and the NFL has been able to stay on schedule. You look at college football and it’s pretty impressive what they’ve done.
“I believe this can be done in college basketball as well. But, it’s not going to be easy. We’ve already seen that there are going to be glitches. Teams and conference are going to have to be very flexible and creative with their schedules,” Bonner said.
The NCAA has already announced that the Division I tournament will be played in a bubble environment. After cancelling the tournament this past March, playing this year’s tournament takes on increased importance.