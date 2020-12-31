Bonner: Early season basketball results not surprising

Duke losing at home, along with many other home-court surprises also is easily explained.

“Home-court advantage doesn’t exist this season,” said Bonner. “Teams go to Duke and there’s nobody at the game. There’s no noise. It’s like playing at any other court. You play at North Carolina and there’s usually 19,000 fans at the game and its gets pretty loud. You get close to 15,000 fans at JPJ for Virginia games and it gets pretty loud. That’s not going to happen this year.”

While teams have lost games and been forced to pause activities, Bonner expects the season to move forward.

“You look at what the pro sports have done and they’ve been able to play their seasons. The NBA was in a bubble, baseball was able to play a shortened season and the NFL has been able to stay on schedule. You look at college football and it’s pretty impressive what they’ve done.

“I believe this can be done in college basketball as well. But, it’s not going to be easy. We’ve already seen that there are going to be glitches. Teams and conference are going to have to be very flexible and creative with their schedules,” Bonner said.