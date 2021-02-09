Boys Basketball Regional Tournament Lineups

REGION 3C
MONDAY
First Round
Fluvanna County 65, Fort Defiance 41
Spotswood 49, Wilson 29
Charlottesville 66, Brookville 32
Liberty Christian Academy 80, Turner Ashby 54
WEDNESDAY
Semifinals
Fluvanna County at Liberty Christian Academy, TBA
Spotswood at Charlottesville, TBA
FRIDAY
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 2B
MONDAY
First Round
East Rockingham 76, Clarke County 43
Staunton 52, Stuarts Draft 35
Page County 67, Madison County 51
Buffalo Gap 49, Strasburg 43
TUESDAY
Semifinals
(5) Buffalo Gap at (1) East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.
(3) Page County at (2) Staunton, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Championship
Semifinal winners at high seed, TBA
REGION 1B
TUESDAY
First Round
(3) Riverheads at (2) Rappahannock County, 6 p.m.
(4) Franklin at (1) Altavista, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Championship
Semifinal winners at higher seed, 6 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.