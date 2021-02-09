 Skip to main content
Boys Basketball Regional Tournament Lineups
REGION 3C

MONDAY

First Round

Fluvanna County 65, Fort Defiance 41

Spotswood 49, Wilson 29

Charlottesville 66, Brookville 32

Liberty Christian Academy 80, Turner Ashby 54

WEDNESDAY

Semifinals

Fluvanna County at Liberty Christian Academy, TBA

Spotswood at Charlottesville, TBA

FRIDAY

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 2B

MONDAY

First Round

East Rockingham 76, Clarke County 43

Staunton 52, Stuarts Draft 35

Page County 67, Madison County 51

Buffalo Gap 49, Strasburg 43

TUESDAY

Semifinals

(5) Buffalo Gap at (1) East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.

(3) Page County at (2) Staunton, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Championship

Semifinal winners at high seed, TBA

REGION 1B

TUESDAY

First Round

(3) Riverheads at (2) Rappahannock County, 6 p.m.

(4) Franklin at (1) Altavista, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Championship

Semifinal winners at higher seed, 6 p.m.

