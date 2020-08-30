Brewer: A green light special

“Nighttime sharpens, heightens each sensation
Darkness, wakes and stirs imagination
Silently the senses, abandon their defenses
And then the fish begin to bite”
My apologies to Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Phantom of the Opera, but with all the heat we’ve had to endure, nighttime fishing may be a very good choice.
I cut my teeth on smallmouth bass by fishing black Jitterbugs after dark on the Greenbrier River. I remember the gurgle of the plug as it wobbled along the surface, then the crash of a smallmouth attack and the hook set. But I have found another very effective way to catch fish after the sun goes down.
I call it my “green light special.” Here’s the scoop.
Several years ago I ran into an old friend. He mentioned he had a place on the lower Rappahannock River and invited me down. He also said he was catching bushels of stripers at night. He then explained that he was using an underwater light attractor made by Berkley.
Basically, it works this way. Light at night attracts insects, insects attract baitfish, baitfish attract larger fish and larger fish attract trophy fish. My friend was catching trophy stripers from his dock, one after another, and he said the lights made it all happen.
At first, I was skeptical. Nonetheless, I ordered an underwater light from Berkley two years ago before we went to the Oyster Festival at Urbanna. We had rented a waterfront cottage with a dock. About 7 p.m. we dropped the neon green light at the base of the dock and it drew lots of bait, but not any gamefish. The stripers simply weren’t around at that time.
The next year, I tried again, this time with much success. The first night, the light quickly drew lots of minnows and small crabs and then a huge school of white bass. I caught three nice ones, and several smaller ones, plus some undersized stripers in less than 30 minutes.
The next night I tried again, and once again it worked. The schools of minnows were so thick you could barely see beneath them and this time I caught stripers on every cast. It was incredible.
But how about freshwater? Yep, works there just as well.
A friend that fishes Lake Orange said they hung out such a light from their boat and it drew lots of bugs, then shad, and then the crappie were going nuts. They were catching and culling 12-inch crappie in short order. They ended up with a cooler full of crappie, all over a foot long. Even in the river, drop the light in a deep hole and it will draw everything from catfish to carp to walleye. It is extremely effective.
The light is called a Berkley Magnum Submersible Light. It uses 1,000 lumen green LED lights that penetrate deeply to attract fish. It is powered by Berkley’s rechargeable 12-volt Power Pack. The light is submersible to 20 feet and attracts fish from as far away as 100 feet and more. The pre-weighted housing can be suspended at any depth and it can be charged in the house, or the light can be attached to a deep cycle battery. It can be used in fresh or saltwater.
If you like to catch fish and have an available boat, dock or pier — fresh or saltwater — try one of these lights. A good one from Berkley runs about a hundred bucks and it’s worth every penny.
This “green light special” will really produce.
Jim Brewer writes outdoor columns for The News Virginian. He can be reached at j44brewer@gmail.com.
