Brewer: A stable deer harvest

Bear hunters had another great year, almost equaling the record kill of the previous year. A total of 3,464 bears were checked in, which was 24% higher than the previous 5-year average. Biologists say that good weather contributed to higher bear kills, with later than usual denning and favorable hunting opportunities.

Bears have been adapting nicely to the environment and seem to be moving closer and closer to urban areas where they are finding plenty of food and not as much hunting pressure. When left alone, black bears present little or no threat to humans.

The fall turkey season was also productive. A total of 2,092 turkeys found their way in game bags, up 3.7% from the previous year. Interestingly, the harvest was up by 11% in counties west of the Blue Ridge and declined by 1.5% in the eastern counties. Archery (bows and crossbows) hunters did particularly well harvesting nearly 20% of the total kill.

The Game Department notes that even with the slight increase in fall harvest this year, the overall decline in fall turkey hunting seems to continue for Virginia and many other eastern states. One of the goals of the DWR Wild Turkey Management Plan is to reverse the general decline in fall turkey hunting interest. The October youth and apprentice fall turkey hunting weekend and the mid-January season were designed to encourage interest in fall turkey hunting. Unfortunately, poor weather (heavy rain, wind and fog) during the youth/apprentice weekend may have hampered efforts during that weekend during the 2020–21 season.

Jim Brewer writes outdoor columns for The News Virginian. He can be reached at j44brewer@gmail.com.