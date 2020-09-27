Brewer: Add milkweed plants to your yard to help save monarch butterflies

With the exception of Alice in Wonderland, not many get excited about bumping into a caterpillar.
But, boy, I did. He was in my backyard. It was a monarch butterfly caterpillar and that’s great news. Monarch populations are threatened. In fact, a new study shows a 53% decrease in areas typically occupied by monarchs. It’s really a miracle there are any of these beautiful insects at all.
Monarchs are quite the travelers, flying between 1,200 and 2,800 miles from the U.S. to central Mexican forests. But’s it’s not the long journey that threatens monarchs. It’s the lack of milkweed. Many assume if they have butterfly bushes and lots of flowers, it will draw and sustain monarchs, but not necessarily. If the beautiful butterflies don’t have an acceptable plant on which to lay their eggs, there will be no monarch butterflies. Period.
Butterflies must have milkweed or a similar weed on which to lay their eggs. When the larva hatch, they begin eating voraciously, grow quickly, pupate and only then become adult butterflies. Over the past 30 or 40 years, America has declared war on milkweed. They have poisoned it in fields, along edges, on roadsides and wherever they find it because it is — after all — a weed.
We have butterfly bushes and lots of blooming plants and flowers in our yard, but have been trying to establish milkweed or a similar plant. Butterfly weed is a similar plant. This spring, my wife Nancy retrieved a half dozen seeds from a butterfly weed plant with an open pod. She started them inside, got a few seedlings, nurtured them and then carefully transplanted them outdoors.
The threat to the tiny plants were squirrels. They will dig up anything, especially young, fragile plants. So Nancy built a cage sufficient enough to house Hannibal Lector and the plants prospered. Eventually, the butterfly weed grew up and over the three foot barricade and bloomed a magnificent orange. The leaves were green and lush and this past weekend, we saw what we were looking for — monarch caterpillars. They are big and fat and eating like the pigs they are from their host plant. In a few days they will pupate and later emerge as glorious, adult monarch butterflies.
Monarch butterflies are often mistaken for other species, especially swallowtail butterflies. Swallowtails have tails. Monarchs don’t. Adult monarch butterflies possess two pairs of brilliant orange-red wings, featuring black veins and white spots along the edges. Males, who possess distinguishing black dots along the veins of their wings, are slightly bigger than females. Each adult butterfly lives only about four to five weeks
If you would like to lend a helping hand to monarch butterflies, go to your favorite nursery and buy a milkweed plant like a butterfly weed. Plant now and it will bloom next spring and you too might just bump into a friendly caterpillar — and the monarch butterflies will thank you for it.
Jim Brewer writes outdoor columns for The News Virginian. He can be reached at j44brewer@gmail.com.
