Brewer: Add milkweed plants to your yard to help save monarch butterflies

With the exception of Alice in Wonderland, not many get excited about bumping into a caterpillar.

But, boy, I did. He was in my backyard. It was a monarch butterfly caterpillar and that’s great news. Monarch populations are threatened. In fact, a new study shows a 53% decrease in areas typically occupied by monarchs. It’s really a miracle there are any of these beautiful insects at all.

Monarchs are quite the travelers, flying between 1,200 and 2,800 miles from the U.S. to central Mexican forests. But’s it’s not the long journey that threatens monarchs. It’s the lack of milkweed. Many assume if they have butterfly bushes and lots of flowers, it will draw and sustain monarchs, but not necessarily. If the beautiful butterflies don’t have an acceptable plant on which to lay their eggs, there will be no monarch butterflies. Period.

Butterflies must have milkweed or a similar weed on which to lay their eggs. When the larva hatch, they begin eating voraciously, grow quickly, pupate and only then become adult butterflies. Over the past 30 or 40 years, America has declared war on milkweed. They have poisoned it in fields, along edges, on roadsides and wherever they find it because it is — after all — a weed.