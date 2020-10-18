Brewer: An average year for mast production

So, will there be a good mast crop this fall or not? Some 200,000 hunters in Virginia will be interested to find out.

For hunters, the availability of mast has everything to do with their tactics. If there are lots of acorns, for example, deer for one will not travel as far because they don’t need to. They’ll fill their bellies with rich acorns, maybe get a sip of water, lay down for a nap, then repeat. If nuts are few and far between, they’ll be on the move looking for food. In years of lean mast, hunters are far more successful.

The scouts with our Game Department (now called the Division of Wildlife Resources, but I still haven’t gotten used to the name change) have been out and about, checking on oak trees and, according to their extensive surveys, have found this will be a more or less normal year in mast production. Not great, not terrible — just average.

The department sampled a total of 31 survey sites across the Commonwealth in 2020 by DWR staff and numerous partner organizations and volunteers.