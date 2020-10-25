Brewer: Be a sloppy groundskeeper

Not everyone is a good at landscaping. Some of us, in fact, are a little sloppy with our lawns and gardens. The Game Department says that’s a good thing, especially for wildlife. Here’s why.
As the Department of Wildlife Resources’ (DWR) Small Game Project Leader, Marc Puckett explains, “Autumn is a time when birds need cover and seeds, pollinators need the last fall nectar and insects still need plants as hosts. All those seeds and insects provide valuable food for birds. By leaving habitat in place, birds and pollinators will be more attracted to your property.”
Instead of tidying things up, leave them alone.
For starters, don’t mow everything in sight, especially fields and less manicured areas. That eliminates cover and potential food sources. Wait till spring to clean things up. If possible, leave a strip or border of taller vegetation.
Secondly, leave the leaves alone. Don’t rake and burn everything in sight. Allow some leaves to remain dormant on the ground. Biologists suggest that dead leaves act as a kind of cover or blanket for many insects, and leaf cover can also keep the soil from eroding. Leaves on the ground can also be valuable habitat for salamanders, snails, worms and toads. So leave your leaves or rake them up into your garden beds and use them as mulch, rather than bagging and throwing them away.
We leave the leaves alone in our yard in many places and the robins are the prime beneficiaries. As soon as the ground turns wet, the robins come in droves, scratching and clawing at the leaves and gobbling up the worms and insects they uncover.
Also, don’t clean up the garden. Old weeds and stalks can provide both food and shelter for birds and animals as well as a place for insects to lay eggs. Seed heads are nature’s birdfeeders.
When I was a boy in West Virginia, we had lots of quail. I remember my dad pulling up into the driveways of homes in the country, asking for permission to hunt. Almost always, the answer was yes. The first place we hunted was the old garden spot. If there was a covey of quail around, they were either in or near the garden. Grown-up gardens are bird magnets.
And be conservative with spraying. Chemicals on your lawn make a yard less healthy. Spray with insecticides only if absolutely necessary.
One other suggestion. Though it’s a little early yet, don’t throw away your live Christmas tree. Many just drag the needle-dropping trees to the curb for trash pickup, but an old Christmas tree is ideal as cover for small birds. Sometimes, I’ll put our discarded tree in the garden and rub some peanut butter on the branches. The sparrows, fiches and cardinals flock to the unexpected treat. Insects also take cover beneath the trees and provide further nourishment for wildlife.
Bottom line?
Simplifying your routine fall yard and land maintenance practices really can make a difference for birds, insects, pollinators and other wildlife. Improving your fall and winter backyard habitat can be a significant step in helping to restore the wild for many species.
Jim Brewer writes outdoor columns for The News Virginian. He can be reached at j44brewer@gmail.com.
