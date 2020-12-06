Brewer: Be aware of bear dens

Most commonly, female bears who will later give birth in their dens spend the entire winter in a lair. Males might hole up for a bit, but are apt to wander about from time to time.

That’s why the Wildlife Division suggests you be aware of potential bear dens. Sometimes den locations are revealed by signs of fresh digging or heavily traveled trails into brush or thickets. Be cautious if you are burning trash and debris on your property that there are no bears in the pile. They would not take kindly to someone setting their bedroom on fire.

If out and about in the woods, whether hunting or hiking or talking a dog for a stroll, be aware of the potential of running up upon a bear. If you happen to accidentally stumble upon a female bear and cause her to abandon the den, do not approach the den. Leave the area immediately and put your dog on a leash and lead it away.

Most often when left alone the female will return to the den, although the sow may not return until night. Do not go back to the den area as additional disturbance may cause the bear to leave again and not return.

Also, if you hear a strange noise in rocks or brush, it could be bear cubs. They can be active and noisy in the den. That’s another hint to get away immediately.