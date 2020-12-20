Brewer: Countdown for big stripers

If you have your heart set on catching a 50-pound fish in the Chesapeake Bay, there is a week and a half left in the tidal striper season, and there are lots of 50 pounders (and bigger) showing up.
The really big stripers, or rockfish, generally wait until the water temperatures in the bay hit 50 degrees or lower. That causes the bait, the menhaden, to form tight schools and that lures the big fellas in from the Atlantic to take advantage. Some of the stripers being caught now have lamprey eels attached, a sign they are ocean fish.
The best fishing for the giant stripers – 50-inches and more – has been north of the Bay Bridge Tunnel, in the Cape Charles area. Successful anglers are dropping live eels down to the feeding fish with quick bites. Other boats are trolling what are called umbrella rigs. An umbrella rig puts multiple baits in a cluster, resembling a school of fish, not just one. They are quite effective unless you get a tangle, then they are the devil to reassemble – but worth it.
On the western side of the bay, there are lots of rockfish being caught, but they are smaller fish – in the 24- to 30-inch category. A prime area has been at or near the mouth of the Rappahannock River. Live bait and trolled lures are taking fish. Boats are watching for diving gulls to locate the feeding schools. Night fishermen also are scoring by tossing lures near lighted piers and docks.
A little further south, anglers have been having a banner year with stripers on the Outer Banks. In most years, there have always been lots of stripers back in the Roanoke Sound behind Nags Head, but most fish were smaller – running from about 15 to 20 inches. This year has been different. They are catching stripers to 10 pounds and better back in the sounds. Live eels have been the ticket, but fish are also responding to jigs tossed near any structure. The speckled trout and red drum fishing in the sound has been and continues to be excellent, even with the drop in water temperature.
Surf fishing is slow now, along the Carolina coast, but a few anglers are catching some big red drum. Boats venturing out into the blue water are enjoying some outstanding king mackerel fishing.
As for freshwater fishing, the striper bite has been good at Lake Anna. The best area has been near The Splits above the Rt. 208 Bridge. Live bait and trolled lures are catching fish, and on occasion, top water lures cast to surfacing fish are putting fish in live wells. Bass fishing has also been good at Anna. In a recent tournament, a pair of anglers weighed a five-fish limit at 23 pounds. That’s more than 4.5 pounds per fish, a nice result anytime of the year.
Our rivers usually produce some big smallmouth this time of the year, but we have had more than our share of rain, which has the rivers running high and muddy. If and when the rivers return to normal levels, the smallmouth and the musky bite should resume. In the past few years, the Shenandoah has become something of a hotspot for muskies.
So bundle up, go fishing and have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Jim Brewer writes outdoor columns for The News Virginian. He can be reached at j44brewer@gmail.com.
