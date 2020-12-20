Brewer: Countdown for big stripers

A little further south, anglers have been having a banner year with stripers on the Outer Banks. In most years, there have always been lots of stripers back in the Roanoke Sound behind Nags Head, but most fish were smaller – running from about 15 to 20 inches. This year has been different. They are catching stripers to 10 pounds and better back in the sounds. Live eels have been the ticket, but fish are also responding to jigs tossed near any structure. The speckled trout and red drum fishing in the sound has been and continues to be excellent, even with the drop in water temperature.

Surf fishing is slow now, along the Carolina coast, but a few anglers are catching some big red drum. Boats venturing out into the blue water are enjoying some outstanding king mackerel fishing.

As for freshwater fishing, the striper bite has been good at Lake Anna. The best area has been near The Splits above the Rt. 208 Bridge. Live bait and trolled lures are catching fish, and on occasion, top water lures cast to surfacing fish are putting fish in live wells. Bass fishing has also been good at Anna. In a recent tournament, a pair of anglers weighed a five-fish limit at 23 pounds. That’s more than 4.5 pounds per fish, a nice result anytime of the year.