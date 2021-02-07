Brewer: Creatures of the night

‘Nighttime sharpens, heightens each sensation

Darkness stirs and wakes imagination”

Or so said the “Phantom of the Opera,” himself a creature of the night. We humans also have creatures of the night, often in our own backyards, and some we may never see. Like screech owls.

This week, my wife Nancy was returning from her very early workout at the gym and when she pulled up in our driveway at around 6 a.m., a small owl sailed in front of her headlights across the back yard. It was a screech owl.

Screech owls, Eastern screech owls to be exact, are little fellows, only 7 to 10 inches tall with a wingspan of just 18 to 24 inches. They have prominent feather tufts on their heads and large yellow/green eyes, not that it matters because you’ll likely never see one up close and personal. They are, after all, creatures of the night. And they are excellent hunters.