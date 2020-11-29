Brewer: Delayed harvest fishing opportunities

Lots of rainfall has the water levels high and full, but relatively warm weather means the water temperatures are perfect for trout. There are even some decent fly hatches underway to keep the trout active.

Delayed harvest regulations stipulate that anglers use only artificial flies or lures. Spinning gear is allowed in addition to fly rods, but absolutely no bait is allowed in possession. If a game warden finds a jar of salmon eggs in your fishing vest, you will get a ticket. So, check your gear before you go.

Also, you must have a trout license to fish delayed harvest waters from Oct. 1 through June 15. In addition, no trout may be in possession, even if you caught them in Elkhorn Lake. This is strictly catch and release. Catch and release means that a trout may be caught more than once, providing lots and lots of sporting opportunities.

The North River is one of Virginia’s loveliest streams. It is accessed only by foot trail. From the parking lot at Elkhorn Lake, the trail along the lake leads to the spillway and down to the river.