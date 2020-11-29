Brewer: Delayed harvest fishing opportunities

Sometimes farmers have a delayed harvest. We were at the Hanover Tomato Festival a few years ago, but there were no Hanover tomatoes. Heavy and extended rains kept the trucks and tractors out of the fields and they couldn’t pick the ripe tomatoes for the Festival. It was an unwelcomed delayed harvest.
However, there is a welcomed opportunity for delayed harvest fishing opportunities nearby at the North River below Elkhorn Lake. The beautiful stream is full of trout and offers top notch fishing for those who don’t necessarily have to eat the trout they catch.
There are about a dozen delayed harvest trout streams in Virginia. These streams are designated as catch and release fisheries from Oct. 1 through May 31 when most trout will survive if caught and returned to the stream. From June 1 through the end of September, anglers are allowed to keep trout since many would perish in the heat of summer.
The North River is such a stream.
The North River is a tailwater fishery, receiving icy cold water from the depths of Elkhorn Lake. The stream flows through beautiful and primitive terrain in its mile and a half journey down and into the Staunton City Reservoir. It is ideal trout water with gurgling rapids, lots of pocket water and deep pools.
The Wildlife Commission recently stocked the stream with a full load of beautiful rainbow trout and conditions could hardly be better.
Lots of rainfall has the water levels high and full, but relatively warm weather means the water temperatures are perfect for trout. There are even some decent fly hatches underway to keep the trout active.
Delayed harvest regulations stipulate that anglers use only artificial flies or lures. Spinning gear is allowed in addition to fly rods, but absolutely no bait is allowed in possession. If a game warden finds a jar of salmon eggs in your fishing vest, you will get a ticket. So, check your gear before you go.
Also, you must have a trout license to fish delayed harvest waters from Oct. 1 through June 15. In addition, no trout may be in possession, even if you caught them in Elkhorn Lake. This is strictly catch and release. Catch and release means that a trout may be caught more than once, providing lots and lots of sporting opportunities.
The North River is one of Virginia’s loveliest streams. It is accessed only by foot trail. From the parking lot at Elkhorn Lake, the trail along the lake leads to the spillway and down to the river.
Since the water is cold, fish won’t be quite as active and a slow presentation is best. Small spinners like Joe’s Flies or Mepp’s Spinners are good choices for spin fishermen. Nymphs bumped along the bottom are effective flies, but be on the lookout for bugs in the surface, which means dry flies.
A hike down to the North River can be a family affair with a picnic lunch beside the stream. For the kids, there are rocks to flip over, trees to climb and a world of nature to explore.
Mother nature has extended our fishing opportunities with some accommodating weather and the delayed harvest regulations assure fishermen that plenty of trout are there to be caught.
Jim Brewer writes outdoor columns for The News Virginian. He can be reached at j44brewer@gmail.com.
