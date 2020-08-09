Brewer: Dragons on the Shenandoah

Beware of dragons now hovering in the surface above the Shenandoah River. They may cause a huge smallmouth bass to power up from the depths and smash your lure – and that can be heart-stopping. This is dangerous stuff.
The dragons I speak of are not prehistoric reptiles, they are actually insects – dragon flies. And flying as their wingmen are their first cousins, damsel flies. Both are highly prized by smallmouth as a summer food source and both are devastating predators themselves. The two, lightning quick insects differ in that the dragonfly rests with wings open while the damselflies at rest will have wings folded back. Dragonflies tend to nab insects in mid-air while damselflies feed from the surface of leaves, moss or other vegetation. Both feed heavily on mosquitoes and aquatic insects such as caddis and mayflies.
I will never forget a smallmouth trip on the James River with Guide L.E. Rhodes. We were drifting along below Scottsville when I saw a huge pod of damselflies resting among some vegetation right beside the boat. There were dozens and dozens, side by side, minding their own business when a huge smallmouth burst through the moss and grabbed a veritable mouth full of the colorful insects. Their colony was reduced by at least half. The attack was so swift and savage it reminded me of Jaws.
Most smallmouth aren’t so lucky as that one. They fin away in the shallows and riffles, hoping to intercept just one of these tantalizing bugs in mid-air. You can look up and down the river, seeing smallmouth doing mid-air acrobatics and if you don’t spook the fish by getting too close, they can be caught with a topwater bait.
A fantastic way to catch smallmouth when the dragonflies and damselflies are on the prowl is with a fly rod and popping bug, or a bright blue or green dragonfly imitation.
This is fun, but it’s also a lot of work. Casting these air resistant flies with a heavier rod and for long distances is quite strenuous. I prefer a lightweight spinning rod and a top water lure. It’s a lot easier to cast, especially for long distances.
Some of the best choices for lures include Pop Rs, Tiny Torpedoes, Jitterbugs, Zara Spooks and small buzz baits.
My best day ever fishing for smallmouth came on a short float tube trip from Warren Ferry to Hatton Ferry on the James River. Dragonflies and damselflies were everywhere.
I had not been on the water 15 minutes before the largest smallmouth I have ever caught took my lure and pulled my float tube around like a toy boat. She finally tired, and I admired and released the bass, easily more than 5 pounds. But later, as I neared Hatton Ferry, it was approaching dusk and I tied on an old standby, a Heddon Crazy Crawler. I don’t know if they are even made anymore, but this gurgling topwater bait absolutely infuriated the smallmouth. You could see wakes in the water as the fish attacked and smashed the lure. All were 15-inches or more and it was one after another, every cast.
The Shenandoah is highly wadable and float tubes are a great way to fish the river if you don’t want to have to drag and portage a canoe.
The water levels should soon subside and there are plenty of dragons on the water. It’s time to go fishing.
Jim Brewer writes outdoor columns for The News Virginian. He can be reached at j44brewer@gmail.com.