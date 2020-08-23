Brewer: Fall fishing isn't complete with catching red drum

Perhaps the most powerful fish that swims in Virginia waters is the red drum. Sometimes called channel bass or red bass, the most common name is redfish. That name almost put the species out of business.
About 25 years ago, chef Paul Prudhomme created a dish called blackened Redfish. He came out with a special rub and restaurants and cooks across the country were quick to add blackened Redfish to their menus. Redfish, or red drum, populations were quickly reduced such that moratoriums and strict size limits were put on all drum catches. Fortunately, the species has made an incredible comeback, such that red drum fishing in the Chesapeake Bay is now and has been outstanding.
The big fellas ranging to 50 pounds and more moved into the bay back in April and they are still prowling the shoals in force. The feed in large schools and veteran drum anglers watch for dirty water where the drum root in the sand and mud for clams and crabs. Sometimes, boats set up chum lines with clam chum and draw the drum in close, while other times fishermen simply sight cast to the schools. Red drum are not particular about what they eat. If it fits in their mouths, they eat it and ask questions later. But when hooked, there is no fish that can compare when it comes to raw power.
I once went drum fishing near Matthews on the west side of the bay. We were fishing an outgoing tide, an especially productive time to try for redfish as they snuggled up to the banks to pick off shrimp or baitfish as the tide pulled them away from the shoreline cover. I was fishing a Yo-Zuri crankbait, one of the finest fishing lures in the industry. They are expensive lures, as well, costing as much as $15 a lure, but they are worth it. We saw some drum near the shore, and I put my Yo-Zuri just ahead of the feeding pack.
A fish took, quickly ripped off line and then broke off, I thought. When I retrieved my lure it was missing the back set of treble hooks. The drum had literally pulled them off the lure.
Drum are the largest members of the croaker family and anybody who has ever caught a croaker is aware how hard they fight. Often, when you set the hook on what feels like a three pounder, it’s a 10-inch croaker.
Drum get their name their name from the sound they make from their swim bladders, which resembles that of a beating drum. Biologists believe its related to their breeding process to call out to the opposite sex. Sometimes you can hear the drum from your boat, as they swim along.
Juvenile redfish are often called puppy drum, and those are the ones anglers most often target. Anglers can creel three puppy drum between a minimum size of 18-inches and a maximum of 26-inches. This is the size that made blackened Redfish so popular and they are incredibly delicious fish to eat. But the big red drum are drawing lots of attention now, as they seem to be in ever increasing numbers in the lower Chesapeake. A 50-pound drum on medium tackle is about all you want to handle they fight like brahman bulls.
The big drum will remain in the lower bay through September, while the puppy drum generally hang around all year. If you get a chance, give them a shot. They are certainly plentiful this year and they are more than willing to battle.
Jim Brewer writes outdoor columns for The News Virginian. He can be reached at j44brewer@gmail.com.
