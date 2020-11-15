Brewer: Go fishing for a Virginia trout slam

Slams are good.
In bridge, if you bid and make all but one trick, it’s a slam. Bid and take all 13 tricks and it’s a grand slam. In baseball, if you hit a homer with the bases loaded, it’s also a grand slam. Golfers seek their slams by winning the Masters, the U.S. Open, the British Open and the PGA. In tennis, win the championship of Australia, France, the U.S. and England’s Wimbledon in the same year and you have achieved the Grand Slam of tennis.
Fishermen can also try for a slam — a Virginia Trout Slam. In order to earn the Virginia Trout Slam, you must catch at least one of each species of trout in a single day. The species are rainbow, brown and brook trout and there are a number of places to fish and land all three.
Virginia is blessed to have all three species available as both wild trout and stocked trout.
The only pure native trout in Virginia waters is the brook trout — native of the Appalachians. Rainbow trout are native of the western states and browns are imports from Europe. But all three species have become wild and naturally reproductive in many Virginia streams.
Qualifying and earning the award for a Virginia Trout Slam represents a new challenge for Virginia anglers. It might require a little extra time on the water with a fishing rod in hand, but how bad can that be?
Neil Lamm of Ruckersville didn’t have to go far to earn his Virginia Trout Slam. The Greene County native wielded a fly rod and picked up both a wild brown trout and a wild brookie on the Conway River which borders Madison and Greene, then hopped over to the South River, a put-and-take stream in Greene, where he completed his slam by landing a stocked rainbow.
One stream where it is possible to catch the Virginia Trout slam with a combination of both wild and stocked or holdover fish is the South River in Waynesboro. Though most trout are stocked, there has been some natural reproduction of all three species. The rich, pure waters of the South also carry over fish from year to year. The South River is stocked three times annually by the Virginia Wildlife Division and also receives supplement stockings form private concerns. The stream is full of trout, many exceeding 20 inches.
To receive recognition, after anglers complete their slam, they are encouraged to submit their catch to the DGIF Trophy Fish Program, via Go Outdoors VA. Log in, click on make a purchase, click on fishing and choose Trout Slam application. Once the form is processed, the angler will be mailed a Virginia Trout Slam sticker. Display it proudly.
Below is a list of trout waters within a short drive where anglers can ply their skills for the new award.
Augusta County:
• South River Special Reg: Stocked Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout & Brook Trout • Paine Run: Wild Brook Trout
Bath County:
• Muddy Run: Wild Brook Trout & Rainbow Trout
• Jackson River (HV / Spec Reg): Stocked Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout & Brook Trout
Highland County:
• Laurel Fork: Wild Brook Trout & Brown Trout
• Crab Run: Wild Rainbow Trout
Madison County:
• Conway River: Wild Brook Trout & Brown Trout
• Robinson River: Stocked Rainbow Trout & Brook Trout
Shenandoah County:
• Little Stony Creek: Wild Brook Trout
• Stony Creek: Stocked Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout & Brook Trout
Rockbridge County:
• Buffalo Creek Special Reg: (Get Landowner Permit): Stocked Rainbow Trout & Brown Trout
• Lexington Reservoir: Stocked Brook Trout
Jim Brewer writes outdoor columns for The News Virginian. He can be reached at j44brewer@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!