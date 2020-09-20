Brewer: Improving access within the Shenandoah River Watershed should be a priority

“These access points and others to come in the future will improve recreational access and fishing opportunities available to the public in much-needed areas of the Shenandoah watershed. We are excited to work with USFWS, localities, and other agencies on this partnership and excited for the recreational benefits it will provide to the watershed region and all Virginians visiting there,” said Ryan Brown, Executive Director of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

In 2019, the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Fish and Wildlife Service announced the launch of a program to help Commonwealth citizens with the development of public recreation access to Shenandoah Valley Rivers. This program, named “Support to Partners — Shenandoah River Watershed,” is a partnership through the DuPont settlement among the Commonwealth, the Department of Wildlife Resources and the Fish and Wildlife Service. In early 2020, more than $450,000 was dedicated to enhance or create recreational fishing access throughout the Shenandoah River Watershed.