Brewer: Improving access within the Shenandoah River Watershed should be a priority

The Shenandoah River and its watershed is a wonderful resource.
Recreational opportunities abound as folks take to the river for canoeing, kayaking, float tubing and wading. Called “the beautiful daughter of the stars” by the Algonquian tribe, the Shenandoah opens its arms to those of us in Central Virginia — except for one small detail — access. If you can’t get to a river, what good is it?
But here is some really good news. Residents and visitors can enjoy and utilize six new or vastly improved access points to the rivers in our area. And here’s a big thank you to those responsible: DuPont, Waynesboro Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration through the “Support to Partners — Shenandoah River Watershed” program launched by the U.SA. Fish and Wildlife Service back in 2019.
Locations to be funded for new access sites include Dooms Crossing in Augusta County on the South River and Headley Bridge in Shenandoah County on the North Fork Shenandoah River. Monies were also directed to access improvements for Crimora Park in Augusta County on the South River, Alma Boat Landing in Page County on the South Fork Shenandoah, and Morgan’s Ford in Warren County on the mainstem Shenandoah River. Funds also were awarded to Seven Bends State Park to develop an American’s With Disabilities-compliant fishing trail and fishing access platforms.
“These access points and others to come in the future will improve recreational access and fishing opportunities available to the public in much-needed areas of the Shenandoah watershed. We are excited to work with USFWS, localities, and other agencies on this partnership and excited for the recreational benefits it will provide to the watershed region and all Virginians visiting there,” said Ryan Brown, Executive Director of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
In 2019, the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Fish and Wildlife Service announced the launch of a program to help Commonwealth citizens with the development of public recreation access to Shenandoah Valley Rivers. This program, named “Support to Partners — Shenandoah River Watershed,” is a partnership through the DuPont settlement among the Commonwealth, the Department of Wildlife Resources and the Fish and Wildlife Service. In early 2020, more than $450,000 was dedicated to enhance or create recreational fishing access throughout the Shenandoah River Watershed.
Local municipalities are encouraged to apply for funding to create or improve river access within the Shenandoah River Watershed. Eligible local governments including Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren and Frederick Counties, and cities and towns within these counties are eligible and encouraged to apply. Also eligible are state and federal agencies and non-governmental not-for-profit organizations. Funds are awarded on a competitive basis and more funds are available if needed. Applications are due Oct. 1.
For more information on how to apply for funding visit dwr.virginia.gov/support-to- partners/.
Jim Brewer writes outdoor columns for The News Virginian. He can be reached at j44brewer@gmail.com.
