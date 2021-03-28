Brewer: It's crappie time

It’s a rather crappie time to fish. That’s because if you toss a small shiner out on most any lake or pond, you’ll catch a crappie.

Crappie are the earliest freshwater fish to awaken after a cold weather slumber. They breed early, therefore they begin eating a little earlier than their sunfish cousins. Throughout Virginia, the delicious tasting, speckled fish are biting.

For the past six months, crappie have wintered in deeper water. If they eat, it’s not much, though ice fishermen typically have decent luck with the specks. But as the water warms into the 50s, crappie schools move closer to shore. At 60 degrees, they begin their spawn which can run from late March to late April. Currently, crappie are clinging to flats in anywhere from six to 10 feet of water, but when they spawn, they venture right up on the shoreline.

Crappie will hit a number of baits, including spoons and spinners, but they are particularly fond of small, curly tailed grubs and small, live shiner minnows.

Anglers fishing from a dock or a bank have the best luck when they search the water depths with various casts, and when they hook up, it’s game on. Crappie hang in large schools and if you can find one, you’ll find a bunch of them.