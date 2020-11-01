Brewer: It's cricket time

Ask a fisherman to name the best bait of all for catching bluegills and he is sure to answer, “crickets.” Trout anglers also know that a cricket twitching in the surface and heading downstream is sure to draw a strike. Fishermen of all types know that crickets are prime baits because they are packed full of protein, and now, it’s that time of the year. Cricket time.

The little fellows which normally find refuge beneath leaves and garbage cans outside somehow manage to sneak inside. If there is the tiniest crack beneath a door or window, they squeeze in. But if you see one inside, you have to catch it and let it free outside. It’s bad luck to kill a cricket, and in this year of COVID-19, who needs more bad luck?

Crickets are second cousins-once-removed from grasshoppers, but there are almost a thousand different species of the small, black insects. In many cultures, they are a sign of good luck, just like Jiminy in Walt Disney’s “Pinocchio”. Apparently, those in Asia aren’t aware of the luck-thing because they eat crickets, deep-fried mostly. And in addition to fish, most animals and birds eat crickets, but not deep fried. Just plain, old crickets.