Brewer: It's cricket time

Ask a fisherman to name the best bait of all for catching bluegills and he is sure to answer, “crickets.” Trout anglers also know that a cricket twitching in the surface and heading downstream is sure to draw a strike. Fishermen of all types know that crickets are prime baits because they are packed full of protein, and now, it’s that time of the year. Cricket time.
The little fellows which normally find refuge beneath leaves and garbage cans outside somehow manage to sneak inside. If there is the tiniest crack beneath a door or window, they squeeze in. But if you see one inside, you have to catch it and let it free outside. It’s bad luck to kill a cricket, and in this year of COVID-19, who needs more bad luck?
Crickets are second cousins-once-removed from grasshoppers, but there are almost a thousand different species of the small, black insects. In many cultures, they are a sign of good luck, just like Jiminy in Walt Disney’s “Pinocchio”. Apparently, those in Asia aren’t aware of the luck-thing because they eat crickets, deep-fried mostly. And in addition to fish, most animals and birds eat crickets, but not deep fried. Just plain, old crickets.
Crickets come indoors for three reasons – food, shelter and light. What food? Other insects. They eat small spiders and any organic matter they can find. We have one cricket variety that loves to squeeze beneath the doors or our house and that is the common camel cricket or spider cricket. They are large, brown crickets with extra-long legs and they can jump like Michael Jordan. The girls in my family are petrified of these harmless insects that resemble spiders.
Crickets are now at their peak in nature. They begin their lives in the spring, hatching from eggs laid the previous fall. The little cricket nymphs begin eating and growing and will molt multiple times before reaching adulthood. After their final molt, they develop wings, which signals sexual maturity. Adult females lay their eggs in moist ground this time of year, and they hatch in spring, completing the cycle.
Crickets that behave themselves and stay outside often hide among foliage or under objects such as rocks, paver stones, lumber or garbage cans. Fishermen say that if you want to catch a mess of crickets for bait, hollow out a bread loaf and stick it outside, upside down. The next morning you’ll have crickets.
Crickets venture inside a home when normal nighttime temperatures drop, usually as autumn is approaching. Nighttime light is another big attractant for crickets. Crickets as we remember from “Pinocchio”, love to sing. Jiminy did the beautiful ballad “When You Wish Upon a Star” in his enchanting tenor voice. Common crickets love to chirp, but only the males can “sing.” To make their chirping noises, the males scrape their wings together and generate the chirp, a sound that is magnified by another part of the wing.
Most of Jiminy’s friends live only from spring to fall. Only a few last a year or more. Those crickets that enter a house generally die within a few days, so they are no threat whatsoever. Crickets are really harmless, they make great fish bait and their lovely songs remind us that summer is over and winter on the way.
Jim Brewer writes outdoor columns for The News Virginian. He can be reached at j44brewer@gmail.com.
