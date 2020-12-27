Brewer: No more game checking stations

“Mandatory game checking, a cornerstone of DWRs game management program for more than 70 years, will remain vital for game management in Virginia for many years to come,” they emphasized. “Thus, it is critical that every hunter continue to report their harvest using the electronic or telephone harvest reporting systems.”

My son once encountered a snag in the electronic call-in procedure. He was hunting in Bedford County in a remote hunting camp. He killed a deer at dusk and by the time they tracked and found the animal, it was late Saturday evening. They didn’t have cell service at the camp and had to drive out the next morning to call and check in the deer.

A few weeks later, Jimmie got a letter from the Game Department that a violation had occurred and to please call them. He did. The warden said that he had called in his kill on a Sunday morning and it was illegal at the time to hunt on Sundays. After Jimmie explained the situation, the warden completely understood and the matter was quickly settled.