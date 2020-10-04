Brewer: Some of us were born to fish

I remember the smell of the air when he pulled into a shaded spot below “Water Dam.” It smelled like fish. Daddy thought it best to fish in the spillway of the reservoir, rather than in the large lake above. He thought the fish would be more concentrated, and they were.

Daddy showed me how to a put a worm on the hook, skewered, not just speared through the middle. That way, the fish would not be able to pull the worms off the hook, or at least it would make it more difficult.

I skewered a pair of worms on the hook, then flipped the line and bobber a few feet from shore and waited, and waited and waited some more. It seemed like forever, but it was probably less than a minute when the little cork bobber began to dance in the surface. I had a bite and jerked the line.

Daddy patiently said to wait until the cork goes under and disappears, then set the hook. How could anyone wait during a time like that? But I did, and got another bite. The bobber stood up straight, then plunged out of sight. I lifted the pole and felt something tugging.