Brewer: The four phases of deer breeding

It was the middle of the day. My wife Nancy was putzing around the house when we had a visitor. A young male deer was on our carport peeking inside.

“Well, hello,” Nancy said. “Can I help you?”

The deer said nothing, just turned and walked away. He had one thing and one thing only on his mind. Ladies.

Female deer that are not yet in estrus and are not ready to breed want to get away.

The young buck in our driveway was simply following the scent of a group of does that regularly wander though our neighborhood. Earlier that morning they had crossed from our neighbor’s yard, nibbled their way through our front yard and then moved on. Our unexpected visitor was simply following the trail.

There are four phases of this “rut thing” that so motivates whitetail deer.

The first phase is the pre-rut. This usually happens in early to mid-October when the bucks first begin their rutting activity by marking trails with their scent and rubbing their antlers against tree limbs to remove the velvet. It’s a way to warn other bucks not to mess around in their territory, and to let the ladies know that they’re available.