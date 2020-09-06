Brewer: The most important fish of all

The most important fish of all? No, not the largemouth bass, even though millions fish for them, nor is it the splendid brook trout, or the marlin, or striped bass or the popular crappie.
The most important fish that swims is the lowly menhaden, now at the forefront of fisheries management, not only in Virginia, but the entire East Coast.
The Atlantic menhaden is a small, oily baitfish, sometimes called a bunker or mossbunker. Usually less than a foot long, the flat fish with a soft bodies have deeply forked tails and a series of small, black dots on their sides.
Menhaden are what is known as filter feeders, meaning they take in plankton and algae as they swim, thus removing undesirable species from the water. They travel in large, slow moving schools and are the primary source of food for many saltwater fish, especially the striped bass.
But because of their oily nature, they are prized by commercial interests for their use in fertilizer, pet foods and other products. One such commercial interest, Omega Protein, with a processing plant in Reedville has been harvesting — overharvesting, actually — menhaden for years.
Until very recently, the management of menhaden in Virginia was controlled by the Virginia legislature. All other fish or animals were managed by the Game Department or the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, but the legislature maintained control in order to protect the several hundred jobs in Reedville created by Omega Protein.
Despite numerous protests and even in the wake of rapidly declining striped bass populations, the legislature held firm. Finally in April of this year, the Virginia Marine Resources Commission approved regulations that would allow it to take management control of the state’s menhaden fishery and there appears to be change on the way.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is now taking a close look at the role of menhaden within a broad marine ecosystem. In other words, how is the commercial fishing of menhaden affecting the many different species within the Chesapeake Bay and other estuaries?
Commercial harvest of menhaden is currently banned in Maryland. They won’t let an Omega trawler within their waters, and hopefully new limits and restrictions will be applied in Virginia.
It is unfathomable that we would allow a fish that can both help keep the Bay clean and one that is a primary food source for many gamefish to be decimated by special interests and without intensive management.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had threatened an outright ban on commercial harvesting of menhaden in Virginia as Omega Protein had exceeded its quota last year by 30%. Because it exceeded the limit, the 2020 cap will be set at about 36,000 metric tons to offset last year’s overage
The menhaden fishery season closes in November and at that point, authorities will re-examine the state of the fishery at that time as it affects other fisheries and ecosystems.
Finally, Virginia and other Atlantic States are beginning to recognize the value of menhaden — the most important fish of all.
Jim Brewer writes outdoor columns for The News Virginian. He can be reached at j44brewer@gmail.com.
