Brewer: Tips for catching blue catfish in the winter

Blue catfish are often confused with channel catfish. They are similar in shape and color. Some think that all channel cats have spots and that is the distinguishing mark, but channel cats often lose those spots as they grow and they then appear very much like blue cats. A sure fire way to tell the difference is with the anal fin. A blue catfish has a very straight edge along the anal fin while a channel cat has a distinctly rounded edge.

The best shot at catching one of these monsters comes from the James, Mattaponi, Pamunkey, Rappahannock, Staunton and Appomattox rivers and down at Buggs Island Lake. The lower James offers perhaps the best fishing. You’ll need three things: A boat, some cut shad and a substantial fishing rod and reel. A big blue cat pulls harder than a Ford Fusion. They are beasts on the end of the rod.

I have fished the lower James on several occasions and we had the best luck setting up on the edge of deep channels where the fish would move up in order to feed. We used big chunks of cut shad and caught a pile of fish from a couple pounds to 40 pounds. The larger fish are not much to eat, but the ones under 5 pounds are very good.

A veteran cat fisherman once told me that a big cat will pull only as hard as you do. He advised to keep constant pressure, but not try to horse the fish in. They will give up – eventually.

In the winter, blue catfish will bite throughout the day, so pick a nice day, bundle up, find some cut shad and go fishing.