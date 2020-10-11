Brewer: Trout stocking resumes

A third program centers on fingerling trout stocking for waters that maintain cool summer conditions and adequate food sources. Small trout are introduced in these waters and can prosper and grow to catchable sizes. Lake Moomaw is one such example where fingerling brown trout can reach 14-inches in a single year.

Virginia is blessed with 3,500 miles of trout streams in addition to various ponds, lakes and reservoirs. Some 2,900 miles of streams are wild trout streams with native brookies and rainbows.

While stocking is restricted to an 8-month program, Virginia’s trout season is now year-round. This past summer, lots of early rainfall extended the trout opportunities well into July. A trout license is required to fish in the designated trout waters, but not in other waters, such as native trout waters. The limit is six fish per day of trout at least 7-inches in length.

As the fall trout stocking gets underway, DWR officials urge the public to maintain safe distances between fishermen – so elbowing up to your neighbor who may have found a hotspot is a no-no. Also, the commission suggests that you go online to buy your licenses. Pull up gooutdoorsvirginia.com. The site will explain which licenses may be required and will allow you to buy your licenses instantly.