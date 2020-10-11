Brewer: Trout stocking resumes

It’s October. The days are shorter, the temperature is falling and the streams and lakes have cooled. That means trout fishing conditions are now ideal and the convoy of hatchery trucks is on the way.
On Oct. 1, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) resumed its trout stocking program. For the next eight months, the hatchery staff at DWR will stock approximately 1 million catchable size trout into some 200 waters throughout the state. Conditions were quite favorable throughout the summer (no serious droughts) and anglers can expect nice quality fish throughout this fall and into spring.
Stocking streams and lakes with hatchery reared fish is, and has been, a most successful endeavor. Originally, the program was undertaken to help take some pressure off of wild trout streams, but anglers liked the program so much that it has become a popular means to provide lots of outdoor opportunities for old and young alike.
Our state offers three basic programs in trout management. The catchable trout stocking program, like the one now underway, supplies designated stocked trout waters with quality fish. A trout license is required to fish these waters and those funds are used to further the program.
The wild trout program includes management of naturally reproducing populations including rainbow, brook and brown rout. Efforts here are centered on habitat management – to keep and maintain high quality, cold water environments.
A third program centers on fingerling trout stocking for waters that maintain cool summer conditions and adequate food sources. Small trout are introduced in these waters and can prosper and grow to catchable sizes. Lake Moomaw is one such example where fingerling brown trout can reach 14-inches in a single year.
Virginia is blessed with 3,500 miles of trout streams in addition to various ponds, lakes and reservoirs. Some 2,900 miles of streams are wild trout streams with native brookies and rainbows.
While stocking is restricted to an 8-month program, Virginia’s trout season is now year-round. This past summer, lots of early rainfall extended the trout opportunities well into July. A trout license is required to fish in the designated trout waters, but not in other waters, such as native trout waters. The limit is six fish per day of trout at least 7-inches in length.
As the fall trout stocking gets underway, DWR officials urge the public to maintain safe distances between fishermen – so elbowing up to your neighbor who may have found a hotspot is a no-no. Also, the commission suggests that you go online to buy your licenses. Pull up gooutdoorsvirginia.com. The site will explain which licenses may be required and will allow you to buy your licenses instantly.
There are two ways to find out which streams and waters have been stocked. Visit the daily trout stocking webpage at dwr.virginia.gov or call the trout line at (434) 525-3474. Information is updated each day after 3 p.m. during the stocking season.
Two nearby waters will not be stocked this fall – the upper and lower Sherando Lakes. Other than those, select another of your 200 choices and go catch some trout.
Jim Brewer writes outdoor columns for The News Virginian. He can be reached at j44brewer@gmail.com.
