Brewer: Winter a great time to catch big bass

Most largemouth bass aren’t considered cold water fish since they don’t bite when the water temperature drops into the 40-degree range. Most, but not all.
The big largemouth do bite, and they are the ones we want to catch. Most of the five-pound-plus bass are females. The mature males usually peak out at three to four pounds, but the ladies get considerably larger. The female bass also have egg sacs, which are developing quickly in the winter months, and for that reason alone, the females continue to eat and feed. They just go about their business a bit slower.
Being cold blooded as they are, bass seek out the warmest possible water. In the winter, deep water is usually a bit warmer than shallow water, so bass will be typically deep this time of year.
For most of the year, bass fishermen look for clear water. Bass feed largely by sight, so they can see a bait or lure better when the water is clear. But in winter, muddy or cloudy water warms more quickly than clear water. Again, it may be only a degree or two, but if it’s 47 degrees in muddy water and 45 degrees in clear water, look for the bass where it’s warmest.
Another heat attractor is rip-rap, or rocks. Rocks retain heat, so bass may drift in the direction of a rocky bank when things get cold. Underground springs — though the spring water is cold — are often warmer with the spring water than the main lake, so bass anglers who know where a spring might be, set up there.
As we drift into February and the days get longer and the sun becomes more of a factor, particularly in ponds and smaller lakes. Bass go where it’s warmest, and will often move into shallow water if it’s warmer.
In cold weather, simply find the warmest possible water and fish there. But with what? While a big 7-inch, plastic lizard might be a bass magnet in July, largemouth generally want a smaller bait in winter, and they don’t want to have to chase it because they lack the energy. So fish slow and methodically. A top guide at Lake Anna once told me that the secret to catching bass in the winter was to reel as slow as possible, and then slowdown from that. Most baitfish or crawfish will be almost immobile in frigid water, so fish very slowly to imitate the natural bait.
You can catch big largemouth in most any lake in Virginia, but two stand out. Lake Anna and the Chickahominy Lake below Richmond. If you have time to travel and a boat from which to fish, a road trip to either of these lakes is worthwhile in the winter. Anna, of course, has nuclear reactors which heat the water through the turbines and spill out on what is called the hot side of the lake. That’s private water, but the warm water flows throughout and makes Anna a degree or two warmer than other lakes. Anna is an excellent choice and a 4-inch ringworm worked slowly in 14 to 17 feet in a bit of stained water might deliver the goods as far as a trophy bass is concerned.
The Chickahominy Lake is my favorite largemouth lake in winter. It’s a very shallow lake with a lot of bait available. I fished there often with the late Don Arthur, a fishing guide who caught tremendous numbers of big bass from December through February. Don was also a live bait fisherman. He told me that I could use any bait I wished, but if I wanted to catch bass, nothing would beat a large shiner, and he was right. The bites came slowly, but when they did, it was worthwhile.
Bottom line: The winter months offer an excellent opportunity to catch a trophy bass – you just have to bundle up and go fishing.
