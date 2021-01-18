Brewer: winter is a great time to catch big bass

As we drift into February and the days get longer and the sun becomes more of a factor, particularly in ponds and smaller lakes. Bass go where it’s warmest, and will often move into shallow water if it’s warmer.

In cold weather, simply find the warmest possible water and fish there. But with what? While a big 7-inch, plastic lizard might be a bass magnet in July, largemouth generally want a smaller bait in winter, and they don’t want to have to chase it because they lack the energy. So fish slow and methodically. A top guide at Lake Anna once told me that the secret to catching bass in the winter was to reel as slow as possible, and then slowdown from that. Most baitfish or crawfish will be almost immobile in frigid water, so fish very slowly to imitate the natural bait.