Bridgewater College football coach Michael Clark to retire after season

The football reach of Michael Clark extends well beyond Bridgewater College and the Shenandoah Valley.

Bridgewater announced Tuesday that Clark will retire after his 26th season as the head football coach this spring. He will be replaced by offensive coordinator Scott Lemn, a former standout at JMU.

Riverheads High School boys basketball head coach Chad Coffey played for Clark and was a member of the 2001 team that played in the Stagg Bowl for the Division III championship.

“I am glad I was able to play for and learn from him,” Coffey said.

Scott Yoder, who played and coached at Hobart in New York, had already heard of Clark before becoming the head coach at Shenandoah of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in time for the 2013 season.

“Even though we were not in the same region, I knew about Bridgewater and I knew about Mike Clark,” Yoder told the News-Record on Tuesday. “I think that says a lot about the impact he has had on college football, Division III and certainly the ODAC.”

Bridgewater is slated to host the Hornets of Shenandoah on March 26.