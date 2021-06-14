 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broadway routs Wilson Memorial in Region 3C baseball quarterfinals
0 comments

Broadway routs Wilson Memorial in Region 3C baseball quarterfinals

{{featured_button_text}}

BROADWAY — Broadway senior ace Jacob Petersheim gave up just one hit and one walk, while striking out three across 4.1 innings of work in top-seeded Broadway’s dominating 10-0 five-inning rout of eighth-seeded Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C baseball quarterfinals.

Bryce Suters was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Gobblers (13-1), while Ryan Anderson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Ben Hutcheson added a single and two RBIs and Landen Stuhlmiller chipped in with two hits and a run scored.

Cameron Sprouse and Finn Irving had the only hits for the Shenandoah District champion Green Hornets (7-6).

Broadway will now host Valley District rival Spotswood in the regional semifinals 6 p.m. Wednesday.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Finals: What is the best result for the books?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert