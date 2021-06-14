Broadway routs Wilson Memorial in Region 3C baseball quarterfinals

BROADWAY — Broadway senior ace Jacob Petersheim gave up just one hit and one walk, while striking out three across 4.1 innings of work in top-seeded Broadway’s dominating 10-0 five-inning rout of eighth-seeded Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C baseball quarterfinals.

Bryce Suters was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Gobblers (13-1), while Ryan Anderson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Ben Hutcheson added a single and two RBIs and Landen Stuhlmiller chipped in with two hits and a run scored.

Cameron Sprouse and Finn Irving had the only hits for the Shenandoah District champion Green Hornets (7-6).

Broadway will now host Valley District rival Spotswood in the regional semifinals 6 p.m. Wednesday.

