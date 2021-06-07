Buffalo Gap baseball team completes season sweep of Riverheads

The Bison answered in the sixth by getting the run back. Campbell tripled and scored on a wild pitch, making the score 5-2. "That triple by Campbell was a big hit," said Corbin. "They had just scored, so to get that run back was a huge boost."

Gap went to the bullpen for the bottom of the sixth, bringing in freshman Kasey Fitzgerald. "That's s tight sport for a freshman, but we've been trying to get him some innings this season. He's going to be a big part of what we do in he future," said Corbin.

Fitzgerald walked the first batter he faced, but two strikeouts and a grounder to short ended the inning as Gap maintained the 5-2 lead.

Corbin turned to ace lefty Noah Canterbury to close the game in the bottom of the seventh. Riverheads' Landon Lightner led off with a walk before Canterbury struck out the next batter. Farris was hit by a pitch and Dunlap walked to load the bases with one out. Canterbury then struck out the next two batters to preserve the victory for the Bison.

"Noah struggled with his command but he settled down and got the job done," said Corbin.