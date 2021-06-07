Buffalo Gap baseball team completes season sweep of Riverheads

GREENVILLE — The Buffalo Gap Bison rode a strong starting pitching performance from Logan Mamola Monday afternoon to defeat the Riverheads Gladiators, 5-2, completing a season sweep of their county rival.
"Logan is a senior and I told him before the game that this was his last chance to pitch against Riverheads," said Gap head coach Nick Corbin "He said 'I know coach. I'm ready to rock and roll.' He went out and did a great job."
The Bison jumped out to a quick lead with two runs in the top of the first and then gave Mamola another run to work with in the second. Hunter Campbell reached base on an error with two outs in the second and Jackson Ingram followed with a run-scoring double to make it 3-0.
Riverheads nicked Mamola for a run in the bottom of the second. Hunter Lee reached on a one-out single. Matthew Charles was hit by a pitch and, with two outs, Brendon Fortune walked to load the bases. Aiden Miller drew a bases-loaded walk to score Lee, trimming Gap's lead to 3-1.
Gap added another run in the top pf the fourth inning. Campbell doubled to the fence in center with one out and then stole third. Campbell scored on a base hit by Ingram, pushing the Bison lead to 4-1.
Riverheads inched closer in the fifth inning. With one out, Ryan Farris doubled and moved to third on a wild pitch. Farris scored on Bennett Dunlap's groundout, closing the gap to 4-2.
The Bison answered in the sixth by getting the run back. Campbell tripled and scored on a wild pitch, making the score 5-2. "That triple by Campbell was a big hit," said Corbin. "They had just scored, so to get that run back was a huge boost."
Gap went to the bullpen for the bottom of the sixth, bringing in freshman Kasey Fitzgerald. "That's s tight sport for a freshman, but we've been trying to get him some innings this season. He's going to be a big part of what we do in he future," said Corbin.
Fitzgerald walked the first batter he faced, but two strikeouts and a grounder to short ended the inning as Gap maintained the 5-2 lead.
Corbin turned to ace lefty Noah Canterbury to close the game in the bottom of the seventh. Riverheads' Landon Lightner led off with a walk before Canterbury struck out the next batter. Farris was hit by a pitch and Dunlap walked to load the bases with one out. Canterbury then struck out the next two batters to preserve the victory for the Bison.
"Noah struggled with his command but he settled down and got the job done," said Corbin.
With the victory, Gap inched above the .500 mark with a 5-4 record. The Bison will close out the regular season Thursday when they host Staunton. Riverheads, now 6-4 on the season, returns to action Tuesday at home against Wilson.