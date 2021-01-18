Buffalo Gap boys basketball outlasts winless Waynesboro

BUFFALO GAP — Resurgent Buffalo Gap reeled off its third straight victory Monday night after the Bison outlasted the winless Waynesboro Little Giants 71-62 in nondistrict boys basketball.
The Bison started the season with consecutive losses, but have righted the ship with strong performances against Stuarts Draft, Riverheads and the Giants.
The game turned into a backcourt shootout between Gap’s Tanner Rivenburg and Bennett Bowers vs. Waynesboro’s Vinny Sipe and Evan Sites. The Bison duo combined for 53 points, including a career-high 34 by Rivenburg, while Sipe and Sites accounted for 47. Sipe finished with 27 in only three quarters after sitting out the first period. He drained five from behind the arc.
At times defense appeared optional on both sides as the guards did mostly what they wanted without a lot of resistance.
Despite the win, Buffalo Gap head coach Chad Ward was not thrilled with his team’s performance.
“We were good enough to win, but we didn’t come close to playing to our potential as a basketball team,” he said. “Our defense is much better than it showed.”
Rivenburg put on a dazzling shooting display in the first quarter, hitting four 3-pointers and scoring 14 points as the Bison wiped out an early 8-5 deficit to outscore the Giants 14-2 to gain a 19-10 lead.
Rivenburg scored the team’s final nine points of the quarter on triples, including a buzzer-beater from the deep left corner after the Bison got the ball out-of-bounds following a Waynesboro foul with only .8-second on the clock.
Then it was Sipe’s turn to join the shooting frenzy in the second quarter. The senior transfer from Fort Defiance hit all six of his field goal attempts en route to a 15-point outburst, enabling the Giants to slice the deficit to 37-32 at the break.
“Sipe shoots well here. He must like our rims,” Ward said.
Despite Sites, who was playing with a bruised knee, scoring nine of the Giants’ 13 third-quarter points, the Bison extended their advantage to 57-45 after three periods thanks to a 15-5 run over the final five minutes, including eight from Rivenburg.
Waynesboro threw a scare into the Bison late in the game when Sipe’s steal and layup capped a 6-0 spurt that suddenly cut the margin to 66-60 with 1:30 remaining. However, that was as close as the Giants could get.
“The boys thought it was going to be an easy time,” Ward said. “They came in thinking it wasn’t going to be as hard as it turned out to be. A game like this allows us to see the area where we need a lot of work.”
Waynesboro head coach Sidney Diggs was left wondering when his team will break into the win column.
“This has been our story all season as the defense keeps hurting us,” he said. “We work on defense in practice all the time, but come game time they will not do what we ask. And we aren’t getting anything out of our bigs.”
The hobbled Sites ended up with 20 points, including four from downtown.
Bowers finished with 19 for the Bison and Ethan Teter added 10, including a monster one-handed slam off the break to start the game’s scoring.
Gap (3-2) is back on the court for a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday clash at Staunton, while Waynesboro (0-5) stays on the road Wednesday at Fort Defiance in search of its first win.
No jayvee game was played as both teams are on pause because of health and safety protocols.
WAYNESBORO 62, BUFFALO GAP 71
WAYNESBORO 10 22 13 17 — 62
BUFFALO GAP 19 18 20 14 — 71
WAYNESBORO (62) — Sipe 10 2-2 27, Haynes 2 0-0 4, Blair 0 1-2 1, Sites 8 2-2 20, Gardner 0 0-1 0, Moore 2 0-0 4, Kirby 1 0-0 2, Barber 2 0-0 4, Groves, Clark, TOTALS 25 5-9 62.
BUFFALO GAP (71) — Sherrill 1 0-0 2, Lawrence 2 0-0 4, Bowers 7 3-3 19, Canterbury 1 0-3 2, Rivenburg 11 7-11 34, Thompson 0 0-2 0, Teter 4 2-4 10, Hewitt, LaPorte, TOTALS 26 12-23 71.