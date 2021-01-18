Buffalo Gap boys basketball outlasts winless Waynesboro

Rivenburg scored the team’s final nine points of the quarter on triples, including a buzzer-beater from the deep left corner after the Bison got the ball out-of-bounds following a Waynesboro foul with only .8-second on the clock.

Then it was Sipe’s turn to join the shooting frenzy in the second quarter. The senior transfer from Fort Defiance hit all six of his field goal attempts en route to a 15-point outburst, enabling the Giants to slice the deficit to 37-32 at the break.

“Sipe shoots well here. He must like our rims,” Ward said.

Despite Sites, who was playing with a bruised knee, scoring nine of the Giants’ 13 third-quarter points, the Bison extended their advantage to 57-45 after three periods thanks to a 15-5 run over the final five minutes, including eight from Rivenburg.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Waynesboro threw a scare into the Bison late in the game when Sipe’s steal and layup capped a 6-0 spurt that suddenly cut the margin to 66-60 with 1:30 remaining. However, that was as close as the Giants could get.

“The boys thought it was going to be an easy time,” Ward said. “They came in thinking it wasn’t going to be as hard as it turned out to be. A game like this allows us to see the area where we need a lot of work.”