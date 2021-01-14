Buffalo Gap boys basketball team crushes Stuarts Draft

Rivenburg and Bowers set the tone in the first quarter by combining for 18 of the team’s 24 points. Rivenburg had two 3s during a 17-4 blitz after Draft scored the first two points of the game. Bowers later added two triples as the Bison surged to a 24-13 lead after eight minutes.

The Cougars hurt themselves with six turnovers in the first period, which Gap converted into seven points.

“Rivenburg and Bowers are good players who are hard to contain,” Draft head coach Brad DeWitt said. “We tried to stay in front of them, but didn’t do a good job.

“We paid the price for the turnovers and not getting on the defensive glass,” DeWitt said. “They were getting the offensive rebound and throwing out for the open 3-pointers.”

The second quarter was more rinse and repeat from the first. Rivenburg and Bowers each had four points during an 8-0 spurt to begin the period, expanding the advantage to 32-13.

Gap doubled up the Cougars, 24-12, in the quarter to enjoy a comfortable 48-25 cushion at the break. Bowers had 22 first-half points, while Rivenburg scored 18.

The Cougars played better in the second half, but the damage had already been inflicted.