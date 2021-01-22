Buffalo Gap boys basketball team holds on to beat Stuarts Draft

The Bison looked to break the game open in the third period.

Senior Adam Sherrill assisted sophomore Bennett Bowers on a breakaway layup, giving the visitors a 45-37 lead, but the Cougars clawed back on an assist from Jo'-el Howard to Blake Stinespring.

By the end of the quarter, the Draft was closing in, this time when senior Cobey Rothgeb assisted Howard.

"Bennett (Bowers) and Tanner (Rivenburg) are hard to guard," Ward said. "But then again, so is Jo'-el (Howard). We said that the first three minutes of the fourth quarter were big and we were able to execute the game plan the right way."

Bowers led all scorers for the Gap with 21 points, followed closely by Rivenburg with 20 and Ethan Teter inside with 19. For the Cougars, Nice led the way with 14 points, with Schages adding 13 and Howard and Stinespring scoring nine points each.

Teter led all rebounders with nine, while Howard dished out six assists for the Draft and Rivenburg assisted on five baskets for the Bison.

The Bison have a busy week next week, hosting Fort Defiance on Tuesday, traveling to Waynesboro on Wednesday and hosting Wilson Memorial on Friday.