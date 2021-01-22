Buffalo Gap boys basketball team holds on to beat Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — The visiting Buffalo Gap Bison held on late to defeat Stuarts Draft 65-58 Friday night in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.
Earlier this season, the Bison had walked away with a 25-point win over the Cougars at home, but Friday was a different story.
"I guess the players may have been expecting an easier game," said Buffalo Gap head coach Chad Ward. "But we warned them about that. We didn't exactly play good basketball, but we played good enough to win."
After a deep three-pointer from the Cougars' Aaron Nice in the corner knotted the game at 51-all, the Gap finally found a way to pull away.
Perfect free throw shooting (eight-for-eight) down the stretch proved decisive for the Bison, who improved to 4-3 for the season.
"This was our first road win of the season," Ward said. "Home court is so important this year with only the home fans yelling."
Because of Covid protocols, only 25 fans from the home team are allowed in the gym.
The game was close throughout with the Bison taking a 17-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Cougars got hot in the second period, outscoring the Gap 23-14 at intermission.
Draft junior Chase Schages beat the halftime buzzer with a three-pointer, giving the Cougars a 34-31 lead.
The Bison looked to break the game open in the third period.
Senior Adam Sherrill assisted sophomore Bennett Bowers on a breakaway layup, giving the visitors a 45-37 lead, but the Cougars clawed back on an assist from Jo'-el Howard to Blake Stinespring.
By the end of the quarter, the Draft was closing in, this time when senior Cobey Rothgeb assisted Howard.
"Bennett (Bowers) and Tanner (Rivenburg) are hard to guard," Ward said. "But then again, so is Jo'-el (Howard). We said that the first three minutes of the fourth quarter were big and we were able to execute the game plan the right way."
Bowers led all scorers for the Gap with 21 points, followed closely by Rivenburg with 20 and Ethan Teter inside with 19. For the Cougars, Nice led the way with 14 points, with Schages adding 13 and Howard and Stinespring scoring nine points each.
Teter led all rebounders with nine, while Howard dished out six assists for the Draft and Rivenburg assisted on five baskets for the Bison.
The Bison have a busy week next week, hosting Fort Defiance on Tuesday, traveling to Waynesboro on Wednesday and hosting Wilson Memorial on Friday.
The Cougars have a short turnaround, hosting Parry McCluer on Saturday afternoon with junior varisty action beginning at 2 p.m. with varsity following.
The teams learned that the Region 2B Tournament has been expanded from four teams to eight, with the local teams scrambling to grab one of the eight spots with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.
BUFFALO GAP 65, STUARTS GAP 58
BUFFALO GAP (65) — Bowers 8 4-6 21, Canterbury 1 1-2 3, Rivenburg 6 6-6 20, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Teter 7 5-5 19. Totals 23 16-19 65.
STUARTS DRAFT (58) — Rothgeb 3 0-0 6, Cash 3 0-0 7, Schages 4 2-2 13, Howard 4 1-4 9, Stinespring 3 3-4 9, Nice 6 0-6 14. Totals 23 6-16 58.
BUFFALO GAP 17 14 16 18 — 65
STUARTS DRAFT 11 23 10 14 — 58