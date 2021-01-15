Buffalo Gap boys basketball team improves to .500 after beating Riverheads

A 3-point play by Gray pulled the Gladiators to within three, 30-27, with five minutes remaining in the third quarter, but the Bison reeled off 10 unanswered points to take control. Rivenburg knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers from the left corner to start the Bison surge and Noah Canterbury and Bowers followed with buckets, making the score 40-27.

Six points by Gray and a 15-footer by Painter had Riverheads back to within six points, 41-35, before a short jumper by Rivenburg and a layup by Bowers put the margin back to 10 points, 45-35, heading to the final quarter.

Riverheads cut the deficit to nine points, 50-41, in the fourth period, but Gap built its advantage to 17 points before settling for the 62-48 victory.

Rivenburg hit four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead the Bison. Teter scored 14 points and Bowers added 13. Teter also grabbed 12 rebounds for his third double-double in four games. "Teter has been huge for us the boards. With our guards crashing down and Ethan battling for rebounds, we did a good job on our defensive end limiting Riverheads to just one shot," said Ward.