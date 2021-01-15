Buffalo Gap boys basketball team improves to .500 after beating Riverheads

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap used a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter to open up a double-digit lead and the Bison took care of business the rest of the way to hand the Riverheads Gladiators a 62-48 defeat in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.
The win was the second straight for Gap after the Bison opened the season with two losses.
"These last two games have been good for us after the way we started off the season," said Gap head coach Chad Ward. "We made some adjustments after those first two games and they seem to be working."
Riverheads jumped out to a quick 8-2 advantage behind 3-pointers from Adam Painter and Ryan Farris to go along with a short jumper from D'ante Gray. Gap chipped away at the margin and pulled to within one, 13-12, on Tanner Rivenburg's 3-pointer to close the first-quarter scoring.
The Bison opened the second quarter with seven straight points to take the lead for good. Adam Sherrill scored from in close and Bennett Bowers added a pair of buckets to propel Gap to the lead.
A 3-pointer by Painter pulled Riverheads to within three points, but Rivenburg answered with a 3-ball to push the Gap cushion back to six, 24-18.
After two free throws by Farris trimmed the deficit to four, Gap's Ethan Teter made 2-of-4 foul shots, giving the Bison a 26-20 edge at the break.
A 3-point play by Gray pulled the Gladiators to within three, 30-27, with five minutes remaining in the third quarter, but the Bison reeled off 10 unanswered points to take control. Rivenburg knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers from the left corner to start the Bison surge and Noah Canterbury and Bowers followed with buckets, making the score 40-27.
Six points by Gray and a 15-footer by Painter had Riverheads back to within six points, 41-35, before a short jumper by Rivenburg and a layup by Bowers put the margin back to 10 points, 45-35, heading to the final quarter.
Riverheads cut the deficit to nine points, 50-41, in the fourth period, but Gap built its advantage to 17 points before settling for the 62-48 victory.
Rivenburg hit four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead the Bison. Teter scored 14 points and Bowers added 13. Teter also grabbed 12 rebounds for his third double-double in four games. "Teter has been huge for us the boards. With our guards crashing down and Ethan battling for rebounds, we did a good job on our defensive end limiting Riverheads to just one shot," said Ward.
"We told the guys after the game that shooting is the most inconsistent part of the game. Some nights it seems like everything goes in and other nights you can't get anything to go down," Ward continued. "I thought tonight the guys did a nice job of weathering the missed shots while still taking shots we want to get in our offense."
Gray and Painter each finished with 14 points for the Gladiators.
Riverheads is back in action Saturday evening when the Gladiators travel to Waynesboro to meet the Little Giants. Gap returns to the hardwood Monday evening when the Bison host the Little Giants.
BUFFALO GAP 62, RIVERHEADS 48
RIVERHEADS (48) — Gray 4 5-8 14, Farris 2 4-4 9, Painter 5 1-5 14, Lightner 1 0-0 2, Dunlap 1 0-0 3, Morris 2 0-0 4, Sorrells 1 0-0 2, Barger, Williams, 16 10-17 48.
BUFFALO GAP (62) — Sherrill 2 0-0 5, Canterbury 2 2-2 6, Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Bowers 6 0-0 13, Rivenburg 8 2-2 22, Teter 3 8-12 14, Thompson, Laporte, Hewitt, TOTALS 22 12-18 62.
RIVERHEADS 13 7 15 13 — 48
BUFFALO GAO 12 14 19 17 — 62