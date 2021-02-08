Buffalo Gap boys basketball team knocks off Strasburg, advances to regional semis

STRASBURG — Buffalo Gap had an answer for every Strasburg run and lead change in the Rams’ favor on Monday night as the Bison picked up a 49-43 win in the Region 2B boys basketball tournament quarterfinals.

The victory, which snapped Strasburg’s seven-game win streak, sends the No. 5 Bison (6-5) to Tuesday’s regional semifinal game against No. 1 East Rockingham, which was a 76-43 winner over No. 8 Clarke County in its quarterfinal game.

Gap’s pressure defense harassed the Rams (7-4) all night and forced Strasburg into 16 turnovers, including 10 in the first half that ended with the Bison holding a 24-18 lead. The Rams’ defense held Gap to its lowest scoring output of the season, though the Bison hit the clutch shots when they needed them.

When Strasburg tied the game or took the lead on three occasions through the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, Noah Canterbury’s 3-pointer, Ethan Teter’s putback and Tanner Rivenburg’s trey regained Gap the lead each time. A contested bucket in the lane from Ron Fox (team-high 17 points) gave Strasburg the lead, 40-39, for the final time with 3:25 to play, but Canterbury immediately answered with a driving basket on the other end and Rivenburg -- who hit six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 19 points -- followed a Ram turnover with a three to put Gap up 44-40 with 2:30 left.