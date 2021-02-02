Buffalo Gap boys basketball team outlasts Riverheads

GREENVILLE — Despite digging an early 11-2 hole, the Buffalo Gap Bison responded in the second quarter and outlasted homestanding Riverheads 63-54 in Shenandoah District boys basketball action on Tuesday night.
Fueled by hot shooting by Tanner Rivenburg and Bennett Bowers, the Bison closed to within a point (30-29) at the half and pulled away late in the fourth period to secure the win.
Both teams employed man-to-man defenses for most of the game with a fierce matchup between Rivenburg and Adam Painter of the Gladiators.
"We usually don't have Tanner (Rivenburg) match up on the best player on the other team, but tonight we decided that we needed to," said Buffalo Gap head coach Chad Ward. "He's been playing like the senior we wanted him to be."
In a typical contest between the two neighboring schools in the county, the lead switched back and forth numerous times throughout the contest.
A pair of free throws by Painter broke a 37-all tie in the third quarter to put the Red Pride back in front, but after a three-pointer by Rivenburg, Bison senior Ethan Teter came up with a steal and threw down a thunderous dunk on the other end, sending the Gap ahead 42-39 at the three minute mark of the period.
Noah Williams made a nice assist inside to Levi Byer at the close of the quarter as the Gladiators attempted to stop the Bison charge.
Williams put back an offensive rebound for a hoop midway through the final period which gave Riverheads its final lead of the night.
Bowers dropped in eight quick points on a pair of three-point plays and a basket as the Bison surged back ahead for good. closing the game on a 17-7 run.
"We got off to a slow start," Ward said. "We were getting some good looks, but they weren't falling. In the second half, we played a little bit more disciplined on defense and the shots started falling."
The Bison improved to 6-5 overall and 4-5 in district play and play Staunton on Wednesday night.
For Riverheads, Painter led with 21 points while Ryan Farris scored 11. Farris also picked up three steals and nine rebounds from his guard position.
The Gladiators fell to 5-6 overall and 3-6 in district play and have the Route 340 rivalry game at Stuarts Draft on Friday.
Rivenburg led all scorers with 32 points including four 3-pointers, while Bowers dropped in 16.
Adam Sherrill had nine rebounds for the Bison.
BUFFALO GAP 63, RIVERHEADS 54
BUFFALO GAP (63) — Sherrill 2 0-0 5, Rivenburg 10 6-6 32, Teter 3 2-4 8, Bowers 5 4-5 16, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Canterbury 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 12-15 63.