Buffalo Gap boys basketball team outlasts Riverheads

GREENVILLE — Despite digging an early 11-2 hole, the Buffalo Gap Bison responded in the second quarter and outlasted homestanding Riverheads 63-54 in Shenandoah District boys basketball action on Tuesday night.

Fueled by hot shooting by Tanner Rivenburg and Bennett Bowers, the Bison closed to within a point (30-29) at the half and pulled away late in the fourth period to secure the win.

Both teams employed man-to-man defenses for most of the game with a fierce matchup between Rivenburg and Adam Painter of the Gladiators.

"We usually don't have Tanner (Rivenburg) match up on the best player on the other team, but tonight we decided that we needed to," said Buffalo Gap head coach Chad Ward. "He's been playing like the senior we wanted him to be."

In a typical contest between the two neighboring schools in the county, the lead switched back and forth numerous times throughout the contest.

A pair of free throws by Painter broke a 37-all tie in the third quarter to put the Red Pride back in front, but after a three-pointer by Rivenburg, Bison senior Ethan Teter came up with a steal and threw down a thunderous dunk on the other end, sending the Gap ahead 42-39 at the three minute mark of the period.